Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: Cleveland Browns

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the Cleveland Browns.

The Dolphins will face the Browns in a Week 9 (Nov. 13) matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

2021 Record: 8-9, third in the AFC North (no playoffs)

Last Dolphins-Browns Meeting: 2019 Week 12 at Cleveland - Browns 41, Dolphins 24

Baker Mayfield threw three first-half touchdown passes, getting the Browns off to a hot start. Jarvis Landry hauled in two of them against his former Dolphins squad, as Cleveland fired out to a 28-3 lead at halftime. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdowns and ran for another as he tried to work Miami back from its second-half deficit. His effort wouldn’t pay off, as a fourth-quarter interception, his second of the day to Browns linebacker Joe Schobert, set Cleveland up to ice the game with a Nick Chubb touchdown run. The Dolphins defense allowed 467 yards on the day, with Chubb rushing for 106-yards of them. Jarvis Landry’s monster game featured 148 yards on 10 receptions.

BROWNS 2021 SEASON IN REVIEW

The Browns never were able to build on the success of the previous season when they nearly upended the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 AFC divisional playoffs. Baker Mayfield played most of the season hurt after suffering a partially torn labrum in the second game of the year. He wasn’t the only member of the Browns’ offense to get banged up, as Nick Chubb (3 games missed), Kareem Hunt (11) and Jarvis Landry (5) all missed time due to injury. The Browns also released former Pro Bowl selection Odell Beckham Jr. in early November following a social media rant from the receiver’s father. One of their few bright spots was a defense that allowed the fifth-fewest total yards in the NFL last season.

KEY BROWNS VETERAN ADDITIONS

QB Deshaun Watson, WR Amari Cooper, QB Jacoby Brissett, WR Jakeem Grant, DE Chase Winovich, DT Taven Bryan, P Corey Bojorquez, QB Josh Rosen

After sitting out all of the 2021 season, Deshaun Watson finally was traded out of Houston. The Browns gave up a bounty of draft picks to get the talented but controversial quarterback and then gave him an eye-opening contract, even as he faced a likely NFL suspension for the more than two dozen lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. Whenever Watson does suit up, the Browns will be getting an elite quarterback to lead their already talented roster. Add to that a four-time Pro Bowl receiver with Amari Cooper after the Browns traded a fifth-round pick for the 28-year-old, who had 865 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys last season. Three former Dolphins have joined the Browns, including Jacoby Brissett, who filled in as a starter for the injured Tua Tagovailoa in five games last season. Jakeem Grant earned his first Pro Bowl selection as a kick returner in 2021 after the Dolphins traded him to the Chicago Bears.

KEY BROWNS DEPARTURES

QB Baker Mayfield, TE Austin Hooper, WR Jarvis Landry, C J.C. Tretter, FB Andy Janovich

After an up-and-down start to his career, Mayfield was shipped out of Cleveland to the Carolina Panthers . Mayfield departed with a 29-30 record, including a playoff win over the Steelers in 2020. Jarvis Landry’s time in Cleveland came to an end when the Browns decided to release him in March. Landry had two Pro Bowl seasons (2018, 2019) in his four years with Cleveland. The Browns released tight end Austin Hooper, following their decision to franchise-tag David Njoku. J.C. Tretter also was released after five seasons in Cleveland.

NOTABLE BROWNS 2022 DRAFT PICKS

CB Martin Emerson, DE Alex Wright, WR David Bell, DT Perrion Winfrey, K Cade York

After trading five total draft picks over three years in their package for Watson, the Browns still managed three third-round selections in the 2022 NFL draft. The rangy 6-1, 201-pound Emerson will join a deep cornerback room that features two-time Pro Bowl selection Denzel Ward. Alex Wright is a powerful edge rusher who will get plenty of mentorship while developing behind Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. David Bell is a polished route runner with competitive toughness and reliable hands. He should make an immediate impact as a rookie, potentially as the starter opposite Amari Cooper. Winfrey was one of the Senior Bowl’s biggest standouts in the pre-draft process with his explosive first step and relentless motor.

EARLY BROWNS PROGNOSIS

Any prognosis regarding the Browns' 2022 season depends on the length of time Deshaun Watson will miss due to suspension and how long it takes him to regain the form he displayed in Houston. Jacoby Brissett currently sits as his backup, but Brissett struggled in Miami last season as a spot starter, making it difficult to expect him to carry the Browns in Watson’s absence.