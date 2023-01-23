Dolphins 2022 Review: DT Christian Wilkins

Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins took another massive step forward for the Miami Dolphins in 2022, but there's still another level he can reach

With the Miami Dolphins’ season coming to an end after a loss to the division rival Bills in the wild-card playoff round, it's time to review the seasons of some of the team’s best players.

This series will include each player’s stats, best game, worst game, positives, negatives and outlook for the offseason.

Christian Wilkins, Interior Defensive Lineman

Stats: 98 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 6 passes defended, 17.5 run stuffs, 30 pressures

Best Game: 23-17 Loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Choosing Wilkins’ best game of the season was difficult given how consistent he was. However, his performance against the Chargers in prime time is a worthy selection.

Wilkins lived in the Chargers' backfield, especially in the first half. He was disruptive against the run and even generated four pressures, according to PFF.

The Dolphins lost, but Wilkins finished with nine total tackles and two run stuffs — tied for his single-game high. What defensive tackles do well doesn’t always show up in the boxscore, but Wilkins made the Chargers’ life quite hard that night.

Worst Game: 31-27 Win vs. Detroit Lions

Selecting Wilkins' worst game was a bit challenging, but Miami’s game against Detroit wasn’t a stellar day for anyone on the defense.

Wilkins finished the game with just one tackle and one run stuff and no other stats. PFF grades are not the end-all-be-all for player evaluation, but he finished with his lowest overall grade of the season (29.7) against the Lions.

Wilkins just wasn’t a factor in this contest, and the Lions' offense took advantage as they racked up 393 yards of offense.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Positive Takeaways

Wilkins' development has been trending in a positive direction since he entered the league in 2019, but this past season he finally developed a solid skill he can hang his hat on: run defense.

Wilkins was arguably the best run-defending interior defensive lineman in the NFL this season, both on film and through stats.

He led all defensive tackles in tackles (98), run stops (55) and run stop win rate. Additionally, he finished second among defensive tackles in tackles for loss, trailing only Chris Jones and Daron Payne.

Wilkins is also PFF’s second-highest-graded run defender, and he led the NFL in total tackles against just the run.

He was a menace when teams were trying to run the football this season, and his play helped the Dolphins finish sixth in total rush yards allowed, the team’s highest ranking since 2011 when the Dolphins finished third.

Negative Takeaways

While Wilkins has become a stalwart run defender and reliable overall player, he’s still lacking in the pass rush department.

Wilkins has just 11.5 sacks (3.5 this season) since entering the league in 2019. For reference, Jets interior defensive lineman Quinnen Williams had 12 sacks on his own this season.

Wilkins’ 30 pressures this season tied him for 33rd among interior defensive linemen, according to PFF. The only time Wilkins has eclipsed 30 pressures in his career is 2021 when he finished with 31.

Simply put, Wilkins is an ascending player, but his ceiling is capped if he can’t figure out a way to become a more dynamic pass-rush threat. Dolphins fans were upset Wilkins wasn’t selected to the initial Pro Bowl team or All-Pro team.

He won’t get there unless his sack numbers increase. The NFL is a passing league and will always value players who affect the quarterback more than ones who don’t.

Offseason Outlook

Wilkins' offseason outlook is actually one of the more interesting ones among Miami’s core players. He is extension-eligible and the Dolphins already exercised his fifth-year option for 2023, which would pay him just more than $10 million next season.

After that, he becomes an unrestricted free agent unless Miami works out an extension with him or uses the franchise tag. This offseason feels like a good time for the two sides to come together and work things out.

Wilkins is a good player and the Dolphins should extend him for multiple seasons. However, they should be cautious not to pay Wilkins like he’s an elite interior defensive tackle.

Wilkins is an elite run defender, and that holds value, but his lack of pass-rush production ultimately prevents him from becoming a true force and one of the league’s elite interior defensive linemen. Miami should attempt to pay him accordingly.

If Wilkins truly overvalues himself, finding talented run stuffers for the middle of the defense isn’t an overly difficult thing to do, and Miami has another — Zach Sieler — already on the roster.

Wilkins is someone Miami should make a valid attempt to sign long term. He’s a home-grown talent with a reliable, solid skill set and is clearly a good presence in the locker room. However, he is not the type of player to whom to hand a blank check.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.