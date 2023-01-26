Dolphins 2022 Top 10 Special Teams Plays

Breaking down and ranking the top 10 Miami Dolphins special teams plays of the 2022 season, featuring Jason Sanders, Thomas Morstead, Jaelan Phillips and Emmanuel Ogbah, among others

With the 2022 season now behind us, we'll take a regular look back at what the Miami Dolphins accomplished through a series of top 10 lists.

In this installment, we'll rank our top 10 special teams plays..

1. Jason Sanders' game-winning field goal vs. N.Y. Jets (Week 18)

This was kind of a no-brainer, no? It was not a great season for Sanders, but he did deliver a last-minute 50-yard field goal to send the Dolphins to the playoffs. That's what you call clutch.

2. Thomas Morstead's free punt vs. Buffalo (Week 3)

After the most unusual play of the season — the infamous "Butt Punt" — the veteran punter delivered what was low-key the biggest play of the game in the huge win against Buffalo at Hard Rock Stadium. Morstead's 74-yard punt on a free kick forced Buffalo to start its final drive at its 23, and that played a big part in the Dolphins being able to hold off the Bills.

3. Jaelan Phillips' punt block at Chicago (Week 9)

The Dolphins victory at Soldier Field was highlighted by the offensive production, but in a three-point win, Phillips' big play obviously was huge as the loose ball was returned for a touchdown by Andrew Van Ginkel.

4. Emmanuel Ogbah's field goal block vs. Buffalo (Week 3)

Yeah, we'll see a few plays from this game, where the Dolphins won despite being badly outplayed. The third-quarter miss by Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass initially was ruled as a missed attempt until it later was corrected to indicate that Ogbah got his hand on it. And in a two-point win, it would be too obviously to mention its significance.

5. Cedrick Wilson Jr.'s punt return at Buffalo (wild-card playoffs)

Pretty amazing to think that the Dolphins didn't get a punt return longer than 15 yards in the regular season, but Wilson was able to bust one for 50 yards in the playoff game to set up a second-quarter field goal.

6. Justin Bethel downing a punt vs. New England (Week 1)

The veteran wasted little time contributing after being picked up shortly before the start of the regular season, teaming with Morstead for a 58-yard net punt when he tackled the New England returner at the 8-yard line after no gain.

7. The Dolphins stuff Green Bay's fake punt attempt (Week 16)

The Packers went ultra-aggressive when they tried a fake punt from their own 20-yard line on a fourth-and-2 with the Dolphins leading 17-10, but the Dolphins never gave it a chance. It was Raekwon Davis who was credited for the tackle, but Clayton Fejedelem and John Jenkins were the ones who blew up the play from the beginning.

8. Jason Sanders' 55-yard field goal at L.A. Chargers (Week 14)

The game-winner against the Jets in the season finale was Sanders' second 50-yard field goal. The first came in a loss, but the 55-yarder at least gave the Dolphins one final chance with the ensuing onside kick.

9. Thomas Morstead's 59-yard punt at Buffalo (Week 15)

The Dolphins turned a 21-13 halftime deficit into a fourth-quarter lead in the Saturday night showdown at Highmark Stadium and one underrated play was the Morstead punt that was the epitome of flipping the field. It came with Miami down 21-19 in the third quarter and punting from its 39. After it was down, Buffalo had to start its next drive at its own 2, went three-and-out and the Dolphins scored a touchdown after beginning their next drive at midfield.

10. Justin Bethel downs a punt at the 2 vs. Buffalo (Week 3)

We go back to the big win against Buffalo, and another nice play by Bethel, who dove into the end zone to save a touchback and get the ball downed at the 2. Buffalo did put together an 87-yard drive after that play, but had to settle for a field goal, highlighting the importance of Bethel's play.

