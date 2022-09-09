Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will open their 2022 regular season schedule against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Patriots enter the season with some clear question marks after losing three of their last four regular season games in 2021 before getting routed by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the AFC playoffs.

To get some sort of answer on five major questions related to the Patriots, we turned to lead reporter Mike D'Abate of SI Fan Nation sister site Patriots Country.

1) Was the Patriots offense as bad during camp and the preseason as it was portrayed nationally, and what was the issue?

MD: When it comes to evaluating the New England Patriots, exaggeration is usually a notable part of the argument … both pro and con. At times, the Pats offense looked smooth, streamlined and efficient. Unfortunately, there were just as many (if not more) times when they looked uncomfortable and disconnected. While the incorporation of zone-run concepts is not completely foreign to the team, introducing such plays out of the bootleg has proven to be difficult, especially given the lack of athleticism along the offensive line. Therefore, the "new-look" offense is still a work in progress. If the Patriots want success early in the season, they may look to rely on the gap runs that backs like Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson execute well. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will have big shoes to fill in those vacated by Josh McDaniels. However, if they keep the concepts clear, they may find more success than most think.

2) What are the expectations for the defense after the departures of high-profile veterans like J.C. Jackson, Kyle Van Noy, Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins?

MD: The Pats ended 2021 looking a bit too old and a bit too slow on defense, especially at the linebacker position. As a result, they came into 2022 looking to infuse both youth and speed. The addition of Mack Wilson, along with the emergence of Anfernee Jennings, should help Matthew Judon with keeping pressure on the quarterback. However, New England needs to set the tone up front. To do that, Christian Barmore must play at a level which commands the attention of multiple linemen. If the front seven can deliver, it will take pressure off the cornerback tandem of Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones, which is likely to experience some initial sputters. New England’s safeties are arguably the strongest positional grouping on the roster, and thus will be asked to shoulder the load, especially early in the season.

3) What are realistic expectations for Mac Jones in his second season in the NFL?

MD: After an impressive rookie season, Jones is coming into 2022 intent on avoiding the dreaded "one-hit-wonder" moniker. He has adapted a stricter offseason workout regimen and healthier diet heading into his second season with the Pats. As a result, he has looked leaner and has impressed his teammates with his work ethic and leadership skills. Accordingly, Jones also took the proper steps not only to increase his velocity, but also to build upon his accuracy in various spots on the field. Those preparations involved collaborating with renowned quarterback guru Tom House. Still, whether it be due to the change in offensive scheme, poor protection from his offensive line, or questionable decision-making, Jones and the Patriots had their struggles during training camp and the preseason. Knowing his recent problems within the pocket, opposing teams are almost certain to dial up some strategically placed blitzes from the second and third level of the defense in hopes of confusing him. Should the Pats offensive line fail to provide Jones with adequate security, it could be a long season. However, if Jones shows the growth he demonstrated during camp, he may exceed expectations.

4) How big of a role can we expect to see former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker in the Patriots offense in 2022?

MD: While Jones provides plenty of optimism, he clearly had his struggles down the stretch in 2021. He was less accurate, made more rookie mistakes and had difficulty when defenses were able to adjust to take away his preferred routes and targets. It is in this area where his relationship with Parker may grow to be a beautiful friendship. Provided he can stay healthy, Parker is the type of receiver who can thrive in New England’s timing-based offense. He has the size and toughness to make contested catches, while giving Jones a viable red zone target at the receiver position. Parker gives Jones and the Patriots a true vertical presence on the perimeter, capable of winning his matchups both on the outside and downfield.

5) After stumbling down the stretch last season and then getting routed by Buffalo in the playoffs, what reasons are there to believe the Patriots again will contend for the playoffs this season?

MD: The simplest answer to this question is probably the correct one: Bill Belichick. The Pats have obvious deficiencies on both sides of the ball. Realistically, we may not know whether the team has adequately addressed them until the middle part of the season. However, Belichick has seen and done it all in the league. That type of experience will be a must for a team that is heavy on youth, but light on cohesion. If the coaching staff can avoid the pitfalls of second-guessing themselves, there is sufficient talent for the Pats to compete for the second spot in the AFC East, and potentially a playoff spot.