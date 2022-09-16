Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Baltimore Ravens

The Miami Dolphins will continue their tough season-opening stretch when they go on the road for the first time and face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins will be hoping for a repeat of the matchup last season when they harassed QB Lamar Jackson all game on their way to a 22-10 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

To get some sort of answer on five major questions related to the Ravens, we turned to publisher Todd Karpovich of SI Fan Nation sister site Raven Country.

1. How different is this Baltimore from the one that visited Hard Rock Stadium last November?

TK: The Ravens added several playmakers with tackle Morgan Moses, safety Marcus Williams and defensive tackle Michael Pierce. They also have several rookies, namely center Tyler Linderbaum and safety Kyle Hamilton, getting significant playing time. They should be better and healthier than the team that lost to the Dolphins last year and essentially broke their season. This game will not end 22-10.

2. What are expectations in Baltimore for the kind of season Lamar Jackson will have, and how do you see his situation ultimately playing out?

TK: Jackson is expected to have an MVP-caliber year after last year's struggle with injuries. The contract situation has not been a distraction thus far. The Ravens will apply the exclusive franchise tag on him in 2023 as they try to finalize a deal. Jackson wants guaranteed money like Deshaun Watson and that's not going to happen in Baltimore.

3. How would you anticipate the Ravens to counter the Dolphins' Cover Zero blitzes if they throw a lot at them as they did last November?

TK: The Ravens have spent countless hours working on Cover Zero, so they should be better prepared this time around. Jackson could use wheel routes and throw to his tight ends to help beat this coverage. The Jets stacked the box last week to stop the run and Jackson threw three touchdown passes in Baltimore's 24-9 victory. Miami's defense is more formidable, but it might behoove them to give them a different look.

4. What would you say is the strength of the Ravens defense, and why?

TK: The Ravens are a pretty balanced team. The secondary should be their biggest strength but they have to stay healthy. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was limited with a groin injury and defensive back Brandon Stephens is dealing with a quad issue. After Kyle Fuller went down with a season-ending knee injury, the Ravens are a bit thin at cornerback if Humphrey and Stephens can't play Week 2 against Miami. However, Marcus Peters had his first full practice since injuring his knee last season and that's an encouraging sign.

5. How would you anticipate the Ravens covering Tyreek Hill (and Jaylen Waddle, for that matter)?

TK: The Ravens could play a lot of zone coverage so they have the defenders available for Hill and Waddle. Both of those players are tough matchups in man-to-man. I expect Humphrey and Peters to match up with Hill and Waddle with plenty of safety help from Williams, Hamilton and Chuck Clark. The front seven will also keep the pressure on Tua Tagovailoa to keep him from throwing downfield and forcing him to make mistakes.