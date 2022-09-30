Dolphins 2022 Week 4 Snap Count Observations

What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 27-15 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night:

-- As a reminder, the inactives were RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Cethan Carter and TE Hunter Long. The changes from the Week 3 game vs Buffalo had Skylar Thompson and Raekwon Davis being active in place of Wilson (injured) and Igbinoghene.

-- The only players who were active but did not seen any action were Thompson and tackle Larnel Coleman. It was a third consecutive game with no playing time for Coleman after being elevated from the practice squad and he's now done for the regular season in terms of eligibility unless the Dolphins sign him to the 53-man roster. In case it wasn't obvious, Coleman was elevated all three times in case of emergency with Terron Armstead dealing with a toe injury.

-- Five position players saw their only action on special teams: DB Justin Bethel, LB Channing Tindall, G Robert Jones, C/G Michael Deiter and RB Salvon Ahmed. Bethel and Deiter remain the two players who have been special teams-only all four games this season — Igbinoghene was special teams-only in Weeks 2-3 but was inactives in Week 1 and Week 4.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- For a change we're not going to start with the tight ends (and Mike Gesicki), but rather at running back where Raheem Mostert clearly was THE guy against the Bengals after he and Chase Edmonds split snaps fairly evenly in the first three games. The two have alternated starts, but Mostert played 46 of the Dolphins' 64 offensive snaps (72 percent) compared to 18 snaps for Edmonds. The 28-snap discrepancy between the two was more than double the previous highest (Week 1 when Edmonds played 38 snaps to Mostert's 25). As well as Mostert ran the ball against Cincinnati, this had the look of riding the hot hand.

-- No, we haven't forgotten about the tight ends, and this was the third time in four games that Gesicki has played fewer than 50 percent of the offensive snaps (28 of the 64 snaps). At the risk of stating the obvious, it's not a lot of usage for somebody the Dolphins are paying $10,9 million in 2022.

-- For a third consecutive game, Armstead was able to play every offensive snap despite still being listed on the injury report with his toe injury.

-- At wide receiver, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle pretty much never left the field (as well they shouldn't), playing 60 and 55 snaps, respectively. With Wilson out, the only other wide receiver who got significant playing time was Trent Sherfield with 40 snaps.

-- Finally on offense, since it was the big story of the night, we'll point out the bookkeeping portion of the Tua injury, which forced him to leave the game after 25 snaps and Teddy Bridgewater playing the final 39.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- For the first time since we can remember, no Dolphins player was on the field for every defensive snap with Jevon Holland coming the closest with 63 of 64 (the same number as the Dolphins offense, incidentally). This, of course, comes after Holland played 96 total plays against Buffalo.

-- In the secondary, Xavien Howard spent much of the fourth quarter on the sideline with ice wrapped around his right thigh and ended up playing 40 of the 62 snaps. It was Nik Needham who got the most action among the cornerbacks with 53 snaps, followed by Kader Kohou with 49 and Keion Crossen with 34.

-- At safety, Eric Rowe got significantly more snaps than starter Brandon Jones (41-25), though it should be noted that Jones came into the game dealing with a chest injury and perhaps that was a factor.

-- Along the defensive line, what stood out was Christian Wilkins playing a season-high 84.4 percent of the defensive snaps (54 of 64). The percentage tied for the fourth-highest total of his four-year NFL career.

-- 2021 first-round pick Jaelan Phillips had his most productive game of the season, and it came on the night when his percentage of defensive plays (65.6) was his lowest of the season. His season-high was 76.3 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 2 at Buffalo.

-- We close with the special teams, which were dominated in terms of snap counts by Bethel (23), Duke Riley (23), Andrew Van Ginkel (22 snaps, though only 7 on defense) and Elijah Campbell (21). Among the offensive position players, rookie tight end Tanner Conner had the most special teams snaps with 16 (along with 2 on offense).