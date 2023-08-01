Dolphins 2023 Camp: August 1 Practice Observations

What stood out during the sixth practice of Miami Dolphins training camp

Highlights, lowlights and observations from the sixth practice (day 7) of Miami Dolphins training camp Tuesday:

-- The Dolphins had their first indoor-outdoor practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex this summer after the lightning alarm sounded more than halfway through the proceedings.

-- For a second consecutive practice, injured cornerback Jalen Ramsey was spotted, this time on the field, where he was seen chatting with Sam Madison and other assistant coaches and later with the group of DBs before they started a position drill.

-- Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was back at practice after missing the past two days with an undisclosed issue. Both Brandon Jones and Trill Williams did some work while wearing a red jersey.

-- Along with the two players remaining on PUP, Nik Needham and Tanner Conner, the two players not spotted at practice were CB Keion Crossen and S Bennett Williams.

-- Safety Jevon Holland wore the orange jersey as the top performer from Monday.

-- As we suggested Monday would be the case, Terron Armstead did very little at practice.

-- We should start with the play of practice, which actually was the final play of the entire session, and it was a 95-yard touchdown run by Chris Books, the rookie free agent from BYU. While a lot of runs in practice can get overstated because defenders let up, that wasn't the case on this one, with Brooks getting into the open with two nice cuts and then ran across the field while being chased by rookie cornerback Ethan Bonner. Naturally, the play got a huge reaction from the Dolphins offensive players.

-- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had easily, from his vantage point, his best performance of training camp. That was highlighted by his best throw of camp, a beautiful touch pass over a linebacker and right into the hands of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle over the middle.

-- Before 11-on-11 sessions, there was some one-on-one work with defensive linemen against offensive linemen in pass-rushing situations, along with DBs vs. receivers, and running backs vs. linebackers in pass protection and in coverage. What stood out there included Cedric Ogbuehi standing up Bradley Chubb, Kader Kohou with blanket coverage on Robbie Chosen deep down the field, Liam Eichenberg with a winning rep against Christian Wilkins, Chosen easily getting behind Noah Igbinoghene for a touchdown, but then Igbinoghene coming back with a nice pass breakup against Braylon Sanders on a pass near the sideline.

-- Mike White also had a solid day at quarterback, starting with a completion to Tyreek Hill on a quick slant in 11-on-11s. He later had a mid-range sideline completion to Cedrick Wilson Jr., a deep slant to Braxton Berrios, and a quick completion to Robbie Chosen in the red zone.

-- Wilson had a busy day with three catches, including a nice snag on a high pass from Skylar Thompson over the middle, though he did fail to come up with a high throw but catchable ball from Tua earlier in practice.

-- Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill each were very active in team sessions with six and four catches, respectively. Waddle's big play was a 50-something-yard catch down the right sideline from Skylar Thompson shortly after practiced moved inside.

-- David Long Jr. had another tackle for loss on a running play, this one by Salvon Ahmed, as did Elijah Campbell on the first 11-on-11 period.

-- The pass protection was very solid pretty much throughout practice, with no clear sacks that we observed, through Bradley Chubb and Christian Wilkins each had a QB pressure.

-- Rookie Cam Smith had yet another pass breakup, this one against Erik Ezukanma, adding to his already impressive total in camp.

-- Fullback Alec Ingold caught a long pass down the left side from Tua late in practice, though he might have gotten lit up by the safety had this been a game situation.

-- While Bonner gave up the long completion from Thompson to Waddle, he did have good coverage deep against Robbie Chosen on another play.

