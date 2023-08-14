Dolphins 2023 Camp: August 14 Practice Observations

What stood out during the 13th practice of Miami Dolphins training camp

Highlights, lowlights and observations from the 13th practice (day 20) of Miami Dolphins training camp Saturday:

-- The Dolphins conducted an inside-and-out practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex, with the outside portion conducted in front of a group of high school football players.

-- The practice took place before the team was schedule to fly out to Houston for two days of joint practices with the Texans followed by a preseason game at NRG Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

INGOLD, GASKIN STILL OUT

-- We'll start off with the attendance check, which again was highlighted by the absence of WR Jaylen Waddle.

-- Others who didn't practice Monday were FB Alec Ingold, WR Braylon Sanders, RB Myles Gaskin, CB Jalen Ramsey, CB Keion Crossen, S Brandon Jones, CB Justin Bethel, CB Ethan Bonner.

-- Veteran tackle Terron Armstead did work with the offensive linemen but again did not participate in team periods. Others who didn't take part in team periods included CB Kader Kohou, CB Cam Smith, WR Braxton Berrios and G Liam Eichenberg, who spent time on the stationary bike.

-- Wide receiver Tyreek Hill wore the orange jersey as the practice player for Sunday's session.

ANOTHER BIG DAY FOR TYREEK

-- Hill deserved the orange jersey for his practice performance Sunday and he again was the best offensive player Monday, making catch after catch, usually in the deep middle area of the field.

-- The other standouts were defensive players, including lineman Zach Sieler, edge defender Jaelan Philliips and linebacker Duke Riley.

-- Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene had a third interception in the past nine days, though it came on a play that easily could have been described as a sack based on the pass rusher stopping before getting to the quarterback.

-- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a much more productive practice than he did Sunday, though the offense didn't function as smoothly as he did early in training camp.

-- Tua's first pass attempt in 11-on-11s was a deep slant intended for Cedrick Wilson Jr. that was broken up by Xavien Howard.

-- Phillips' big day started with a tackle for loss against Jeff Wilson Jr. and he got close enough to the quarterback that media members were debating whether to award him two or three sacks on the day.

-- Sieler also had two or three plays where he got close to the quarterback before stopping as he won battle after battle at the line of scrimmage.

-- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel beat tackle Cedric Ogbuehi around the corner, prompting Ogbuehi to hold him.

-- Cornerback Eli Apple had a nice play in run support when he came up to the line to meet up Raheem Mostert.

-- Mostert was the most impressive of the running backs on this day.

-- Wide receiver Robbie Chosen was the second-most productive receiver on this day with three receptions from Tua.

-- Rookie edge defender Mitchell Agude had a would-be sack against Tua.

-- Wide receiver Erik Ekuzanma failed to come up with a long pass down the left sideline from Mike White after he looked inside when the ball was thrown outside.

-- Quarterbacks Skylar Thompson and Mike White each fumbled a snap in a span of four plays.

-- Along with a couple of Tua throws in the middle of the field, the other pass that stood out was a pretty Thompson completion to River Cracraft near the left sideline over a defender in a game-ending situation. That was followed by a spike and an incompletion under duress by Thompson on the last play of practice.

