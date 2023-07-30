Dolphins 2023 Camp Day 4: Practice Observations

The offense opened practice with a couple of deep passes before the defense rebounded

Highlights, lowlights and observations from the fourth practice (day 4) of Miami Dolphins training camp Sunday:

-- The Dolphins practiced in front of their fans at the Baptist Health Training Complex for the first time this summer, with soon-to-be Hall of Famer Zach Thomas getting them fired up with a pre-practice speech on the field. Players signed autographs after practice.

-- There were chants of "Tua, Tua" at different times during practice and from this vantage point Tua jerseys dominated others in the stands.

-- Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn practiced for the first time this summer after being activated off PUP in the morning, leaving three players on that list: Terron Armstead, Nik Needham and Tanner Conner. The one new player missing in action was running back Jeff Wilson Jr., with WR Freddie Swain and CB Keion Crossen continuing to be sidelined.

-- Safety Brandon Jones and cornerback Trill Williams each wore a red (non-contact) jersey and were kept out of team sessions.

-- Cornerback Kader Kohou wore the orange jersey as the top performer from the last day of practice, which was Friday.

-- After the defense completely — and we do mean completely — dominated practice Friday, the offense came out firing in the 11-on-11 sessions on this day. The very first play saw Mike White take a deep shot and hitting Jaylen Waddle across the field for about a 50-yard gain. White explained after practice that he went deep after seeing Kohou move up to cover Tyreek Hill across the middle.

-- Tua Tagovailoa duplicated White's deep completion on his first 11-on-11 snap, in his case connecting with Hill on a similar deep crosser.

-- For the record, Skylar Thompson's first pass in a team period also was a nice completion, but his was for about 15-20 yards over the middle to Braxton Berrios, who continues to do a great job of getting open.

-- Though there were no takeaways by the defense, that unit took over the second half of practice after the offense dominated the first half.

-- Linebacker Jaelan Phillips again was a full participant in practice after being limited Friday and he came up with a would-be tackle for loss on a run by rookie running back De'Von Achane. Phillips later deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage.

-- The practice featured 11-on-11 and red-zone periods, and the first involving the red zone featured nifty touchdown passes from Tua to running back Raheem Mostert and from White to running back Myles Gaskin.

-- On the play before his touchdown, Gaskin was met in the backfield on a running play by Emmanuel Ogbah.

-- Rookie free agent Mitchell Agude again was noticeable with at least one would-be sack and another QB pressure.

-- We should have mentioned earlier that newcomer Eli Apple not only practiced but took part in team drills, a pretty impressive feat considering he didn't officially sign his contract until Sunday morning. For those wondering, no, Apple didn't end up covering Hill on any play, though he was lined up directly across from him on one 11-on-11 snap before motion by the offense changed his assignment.

-- Apple did have man coverage on the sideline against Waddle on one play and stayed with him pretty well on a Tua pass that was overthrown.

-- Rookie cornerback Cam Smith had a pass breakup on a low throw that Braylon Sanders couldn't corral (would have been a very tough catch).

-- The second red zone session featured one touchdown pass, a 7-yard connection from Skylar Thompson to Hill when Justin Bethel didn't turn around quickly enough to make a play on the ball.

-- David Long Jr. had an active practice, which included meeting Mostert at the line of scrimmage on one of those red-zone snaps.

-- The last play of practice ended with Tua throwing a completion to Cedrick Wilson Jr. in the end zone, but that came long after the snap and after Bradley Chubb had gotten close to Tua in the offensive backfield.

