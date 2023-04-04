Putting in order of significance and likely impact on the 27 transactions through April 3, from the Jalen Ramsey trade to the (no-brainer) tendering of ERFA DB Elijah Campbell

We're now almost halfway between the start of the 2023 league year (and free agency) and the 2023 NFL draft, which makes it a good time to take stock of what the Miami Dolphins have done so far this offseason.

Excluding contract restructures, the Dolphins have made 27 player transactions since Feb. 1, whether it be free agent signings, re-signings, an extension or, of course, one eye-opening trade.

Halfway between After a bit of a lull following their flurry of activity right before and after the start of free agency, the Dolphins have gotten busy again, exercising the fifth-year option on the rookie contract of Christian Wilkins and then signing running back Sony Michel and veteran edge defender Melvin Ingram.

With those moves, along with re-signing defensive tackle Benito Jones, that makes it 34 moves since the start of March, including re-signing their own free agents, including tight end Mike Gesicki after they placed the franchise tag on him, and restructuring some contracts, adding 10 UFAs from other teams, and placing a second-round tender on restricted free agent Nik Needham before he signed it to ensure his return in 2022.

While a final assessment of each move won't be fully clear until the 2023 season plays out, here's our initial ranking of the offseason moves (dates indicate when the moves became official) in terms of significance as well as how much they should help the Dolphins. As always, we're sure you'll agree with every single ranking on this list (or not).

This was the biggie, a move that once gives the Dolphins two studs at cornerback with Xavien Howard on the other side. While there certainly was a financially commitment involved here, this was a game-changer for the defense.

Because Mostert isn't a marquee name like Dalvin Cook or Derrick Henry, this move might not have been as popular among the fan base as it was here. But the reality is that Mostert was very good for the Dolphins in 2022 and, as head coach Mike McDaniel said at the owners meetings, the low ranking of the running game had more to do with a lack of commitment to it and injuries than anything else.

This isn't a move without some risk because Long has missed a combined 12 games the past two seasons because of hamstring issues, but he's also a high-end coverage linebacker joining a team that was in need of one of those.

This also might be more personal preference, but we just love the way Van Ginkel makes thing happen in limited snaps. His return always was a pleasant surprise after he visited with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

5. Re-signing UFA RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (March 16)

See Mostert, Raheem.

This was a very significant signing because the Dolphins needed to find a new backup quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater proved too unreliable (health wise) last season. The question, though, is whether the Dolphins should have gone for a more proven QB instead of one with seven career starts and a 75.4 career passer rating.

Of course, in an ideal world, White won't be needed in 2023 because Tua Tagovailoa gets through the 2023 season with no injury issues. That, however, is far from a given considering Tua's injury history. The fifth-year option move with Tua will turn out to be brilliant if the best-case scenario happens because $23 million for a franchise quarterback is an absolute bargain, but there is risk involved here.

8. Signing FA WR Braxton Berrios (March 17)

This is a solid pick-up to land a player who should contribute on offense as well as a punt returner.

9. Re-signing UFA CB Nik Needham (March 17)

Needham will have to work his way back from his 2022 Achilles injury, but he was an ascending player whose return will do nothing but help the depth in the secondary.

While there was so much focus on Mike Gesicki in recent years, Smythe quietly went about his business of being a dependable, reliable contributor on offense and special teams. The Dolphins clearly recognized that and also could wind up benefiting from Smythe being able to mentor any young tight end who could join the team.

In terms of significance, this one ranks near the top, but it also was highly expected after Jones missed the entire 2022 season. The move will help the Dolphins' salary-cap situation come June 1.

Yes, another running back re-signing in the top half of our list, and Ahmed makes his way here because of the flashes he's shown since joining the Dolphins, the latest examples coming in the Saturday night at Buffalo in December.

This was a good low-key pick-up, his social media faux pas aside, because Elliott at the very least will provide depth at safety if he doesn't end up starting opposite Jevon Holland.

Bethel has been a very good special teams player in the NFL for several years now and he also helped the Dolphins in the secondary last year.

15. Signing UFA OLB Malik Reed (March 20)

While he had a forgettable season with Pittsburgh in 2022, Reed did enjoy some success as a pass rusher with Vic Fangio in Denver before that and maybe a reunion will help him become a contributor in that department for Miami.

16. Re-signing UFA WR River Cracraft (March 17)

Cracraft again will have to battle to carve out a role, maybe even a roster spot, but he showed last year he could get the job done when called upon.

The Dolphins could have gone the safe route here by re-signing Thomas Morstead, who overall was good last season, but instead they gambled that Bailey can regain his All-Pro form after a back issue and sub-par performance in 2022.

18. Signing UFA G Dan Feeney (March 17)

This could turn into a great pick-up if Feeney ends up starting for the Dolphins, but at the very least he should provide solid depth on the interior of the offensive line.

19. Signing UFA TE Eric Saubert (March 17)

This looks on the surface like a depth signing at a position where the Dolphins were low in numbers.

20. Re-signing UFA LB Duke Riley (March 16)

The Dolphins clearly like Riley, having re-signed him as a free agent for a second time. Riley is a solid complementary player with special teams ability.

21. Re-signing UFA T Kendall Lamm (March 15)

Lamm gets another shot with the Dolphins after being injured while starting in the Week 17 game at New England. He's been around and has experience, though he's no lock to make the roster.

22. Re-signing UFA RB Myles Gaskin (March 16)

Gaskin became a forgotten man in 2022 after leading the team in rushing the previous two seasons and it's hard to envision much of a role for him unless something happens to Mostert, Wilson or Ahmed.

23. Re-signing UFA T Geron Christian (March 16)

Christian's signing is similar to that of Lamm, except he doesn't have nearly as much NFL experience.

24. Re-signing UFA FB John Lovett (March 17)

Lovett is back after spending all of 2022 on IR with a knee injury, then getting non-tendered as an RFA and re-signing. He'll have a hard time unseating Alec Ingold at fullback.

25. Claiming WR Freddie Swain off waivers from Denver (March 15)

The Dolphins obviously see something in Swain, who they had on the practice squad last year, though he's still a long shot to make the roster.

26. Releasing TE Cethan Carter

This wasn't surprising given Carter's cap number and the fact he was out for all of 2022 after sustaining a concussion in the opener against New England.

27. Tendered ERFA DB Elijah Campbell (March 7)

This is at the bottom of the list not because Campbell isn't a promising young player (because he is), but rather because this was a formality because tendering an exclusive-rights free agent means that player will stay with the team.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

