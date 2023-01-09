Dolphins 2023 Opponents Finalized

The end of the regular season brought the complete list of teams the Miami Dolphins will face in 2023

The Miami Dolphins' 11-6 victory against the New York Jets first and foremost helped the team get into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

It also helped the Dolphins finish second in the AFC East, ahead of the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

And with the final standings for 2022 now set, it means the complete team-by-team list of 2023 opponents is finalized.

THE MIAMI DOLPHINS 2023 OPPONENTS

HOME

Buffalo Bills — 2022 record: 13-3

New England Patriots — 2022 record: 8-9

New York Jets — 2022 record: 7-10

Denver Broncos — 2022 record: 5-12 ... Last meeting: 2020 (Broncos, 20, Dolphins 13)

Las Vegas Raiders — 2022 record: 6-11 ... Last meeting: 2021 (Raiders 31, Dolphins 28, OT)

Dallas Cowboys — 2022 record: 12-5 ... Last meeting: 2019 (Cowboys 31, Dolphins 6)

New York Giants — 2022 record: 9-7-1 ... Last meeting: 2019 (Giants 36, Dolphins 20)

Tennessee Titans — 2022 record: 7-10 ... Last meeting: 2021 (Titans 34, Dolphins 3)

Carolina Panthers

AWAY

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs — 2022 record: 14-3 ... Last meeting: 2020 (Chiefs 33, Dolphins 27)

Los Angeles Chargers — 2022 record: 10-7 ... Last meeting: 2022 (Chargers 23, Dolphins 17)

Philadelphia Eagles — 2022 record: 14-3 ... Last meeting: 2019 (Dolphins 37, Eagles 31)

Washington Commanders — 2022 record: 8-8-1 ... Last meeting: 2019 (Washington 17, Dolphins 16)

Baltimore Ravens — 2022 record: 10-7 ... Last meeting: 2022 (Dolphins 42, Ravens 38)