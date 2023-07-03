When training camp opens later this month the Miami Dolphins have tough decisions to make at cornerback, safety, and on the offensive line

It’s always important to know where you stand.

Considering an NFL roster constantly evolves, especially in the offseason, knowing your standing on a depth chart could be critical to a player’s survival.

When you're a non-starter, have a bloated contract, or lack status as a former draft pick one good week of practice, or strong performance in a preseason game could secure a player's spot on the team. But one bad week, one bad game could cost them their job, and role.

Here’s a look at 10 players who made it onto the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man regular-season roster last year who shouldn’t feel as secure with their standing as the start of training camp approaches later this month.

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. - Wilson, who is guaranteed $5 million of his $7 million base salary, possesses the worst contract on the team, if not the entire NFL. That’s why he wasn’t moved this offseason when the team was shopping him before the draft. At this point, with Robbie Chosen and Braxton Berrios on the roster it’s a challenge to see Wilson becoming anything better than Miami’s fifth receiver, and backup punt returner if everyone in the unit stays healthy. But his contract will likely keep him safe unless owner Steve Ross is willing to eat $5 million to gain an extra roster spot.

TE Tanner Conner - The Dolphins kept Conner on the 53-man roster as an undrafted player because of how impressive he was during training camp last year, but when the season arrived he struggled to contribute. The hope is that things slow down for this converted tight end in year two, but he’s got competition from former Stanford standout Elijah Higgins, the Dolphins’ sixth-round pick, for his H-back role. If Miami only keeps four tight ends on the 53-man roster Conner might not survive the final cut.

RB Myles Gaskin - Gaskin went from being the Dolphins’ leading rusher in the 2020 and 2021 season to sparingly contributing last year. Miami re-signed him to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum ($1.1M). Because none of his salary is guaranteed its safe to view him as little more than a camp body, and injury insurance unless his performance proves otherwise, like it did during the 2020 season when shined more than all the other backs. Gaskin is a hard worker, so counting him out is irresponsible.

CB Keion Crossen - Even though Miami was in desperate need of cornerback help last season Crossen played nearly as many special teams snaps (213) as he contributed on defense (383). That’s an indicator that he could be in trouble this camp if he doesn’t work his way into the No. 4 or 5 cornerback role because of his bloated salary ($2.9M with playing-time incentives), which all becomes cap space if he’s released. The return of Nik Needham and emergence of Kader Kohou puts him on the hot seat.

CB Noah Igbinoghene - This is Igbinoghene’s last season to prove he’s not a first-round bust. Because $1.6 million of his $2.1 million salary is guaranteed, it will be a challenge to cut him instead of keeping him as the team's fifth, or sixth cornerback. But at this point, especially after adding Cam Smith in the 2023 draft, it would benefit Miami to trade Igbinoghene if they could find a suitor. If he becomes a marked man in training camp practices like he has the past three seasons his days in South Florida could be numbered.

S Trill Williams - Williams was one of camp’s pleasant surprises last year, right up until he suffered a season-ending left knee injury in the Dolphins’ 26-24 preseason win over Tampa Bay while making a tackle for loss late in the game. He’s embarked on an aggressive 10 month rehabilitation program with the goal of being cleared to participate in training camp, where the goal is to pick up where he left off. However, a position switch to safety has been mentioned, and it is possible he could be the perfect fit for Eric Rowe’s old role as the rover covering tight ends.

S Elijah Campbell - This cornerback-to-safety convert has spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins, primarily serving as a special teams contributor. Last season he handled 290 special teams plays, mostly as a gunner on punt coverage. It would be difficult to replace him unless Miami finds two players better suited for that challenging role.

OG Robert Jones - The Dolphins have developed this undrafted O-lineman for the past two years hoping he’d blossom into an NFL starter in time. Last season he handled 450 offensive snaps in seven games, but didn’t do enough to lock down a starting role. This camp he’s battling with Isaiah Wynn, Dan Feeney, Lester Cotton and rookie Ryan Hayes for one of backup interior lineman roles. It would benefit Jones to use these final weeks before camp to get himself in better shape.

OT Kendall Lamm - Lamm, who was added to the roster in the final month of the regular season last year, has started 29 of the 87 games he’s played in since 2015, which includes one for the Dolphins last year. Miami re-signed this 31-year-old to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million, and guaranteed him $100,000 with the hopes that he’d compete for a backup tackle role in training camp. He's a contender for one of the nine or 10 offensive tackle spots on the 53-man roster.

OT Geron Christian - The Dolphins added Christian, a 2018 third-round pick, by claiming him off waivers during the final week of the regular season last year. Miami then re-signed him to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum, guaranteeing him $200,000. He’s started 16 of the 48 games he’s played in the past five seasons, but needs to prove he’s capable of serving as Terron Armstead’s backup at left tackle this camp. With Armstead sitting out most of training camp, and likely all of the exhibition season, Christian and Lamm will have plenty of opportunity to prove they can handle being Armstead's backup.