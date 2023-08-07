Poupart's 2023 Dolphins 53-Man Roster Projection 2.0

Breaking down how things stack up for the Miami Dolphins heading into their first preseason game

After nine practices, the Miami Dolphins are heading into the meaty part of their training camp, with joint sessions with the Atlanta Falcons coming up this week followed by the preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

During those first nine practices, a lot of the usual suspects have stood out, but so have others who came into the summer needing to impress to earn a roster spot.

With the start of the preseason just ahead, figured it was a good time to revisit the 53-man roster projection, which obviously won't be dramatically different but will feature some tweaks based on the developments of the past three weeks.

So here we go with All Dolphins Publisher Alain Poupart's second 53-man roster projection of 2023:

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)

On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson

Off: James Blackman (R)

Changes: None

Analysis: There's nothing that's going to change here barring a significant injury. As a reminder, the Dolphins kept three QBs on the active roster last season and the new emergency QB rule stipulates that third game-day QB has to be on the 53. The Dolphins waived Blackmon on the afternoon of Aug. 7.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (4)

On the 53: Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Devon Achane (R), Salvon Ahmed

Off: Myles Gaskin, Chris Brooks (R)

Changes: None

Analysis: While we haven't changed anything here, this is not a spot where we're necessarily completely solid on what will happen. The truth is Mostert, Wilson and Achane are practically locks, but any scenario involving the fourth spot — even that fourth spot disappearing — should be considered as a possibility. And, of course, everything changes if the Dolphins wind up signing Dalvin Cook.

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Robbie Chosen, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Erik Ezukanma

Off: River Cracraft, Braylon Sanders, Freddie Swain, Chris Coleman (R), Daewood Davis (R)

Changes: None

Analysis: Wilson remains the X-factor here because he likely wouldn't be on the 53-man roster if not for the fact he's guaranteed $5 million in 2023. Cracraft worked his way onto the active roster last year after starting off on the practice squad and he's a player that McDaniel clearly likes. Ezukanma might be the most vulnerable of the receivers we have making the team.

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (4)

On the 53: Fullback Alec Ingold, Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, Tyler Kroft

Off: Tanner Conner, Elijah Higgins (R), Julian Hill (R)

Changes: Kroft in, Higgins out

Analysis: From this vantage point, the Kroft-Higgins battle could go down to the cuts to the 53-player limit (there's only one cut this year) and it's also possible the Dolphins could end up keeping both.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (8)

On the 53: Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Isaiah Wynn, Dan Feeney, Kendall Lamm

Off: Geron Christian, Robert Jones, Cedric Ogbuehi, Kion Smith, Ryan Hayes (R), James Tunstall, Lester Cotton, Alama Uluave (R)

Changes: Lamm in, Jones out

Analysis: The Dolphins had eight offensive linemen on the 53 pretty much all of 2023, and we were tempted to add a ninth because there are more viable options at the bottom of this group than in years past. Ultimately, we figured the Dolphins again will use practice squad elevations to fill spots when injuries create a need. The final cuts at the position will be the toughest anywhere on the team.

DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)

On the 53: Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Andrew Van Ginkel

Off: Cameron Goode, Garrett Nelson (R), Mitchell Agude (R), Randy Charlton (R)

Changes: None

Analysis: Agude looked great in the spring practices open to the media and has had his moments in training camp, but the reality is he remains a long shot to make the roster. Cameron Goode again has shown some good things in camp and he could end up on the 53 if the Dolphins decide to use Van Ginkel more as an inside linebacker.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)

On the 53: Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Jaylen Twyman, Da'Shawn Hand

Off: Josiah Bronson, Brandon Pili (R)

Changes: Hand in

Analysis: Hand will make the roster after being signed this past weekend, but he has battled injuries throughout his NFL career and needs to show he can stay in the lineup. Twyman gets a spot on the roster based on the pass-rushing prowess he's shown in camp.

DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)

On the 53: Jerome Baker, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall

Off: Aubrey Miller (R), Mike Rose

Changes: None

Analysis: This position seemed pretty clear cut heading into training camp, but there might be a real battle brewing for the final spot between Tindall and Miller, the undrafted rookie from Jackson State. Tindall's draft status will give him the tiebreaker edge.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (6)

On the 53: Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith (R), Noah Igbinoghene, Eli Apple

Off: Justin Bethel, Tino Ellis, Bryce Thompson, Ethan Bonner (R), Keion Crossen, Nik Needham (PUP), Mark Gilbert, Parry Nickerson

Changes: Apple in, Needham out

Analysis: Injuries are a key factor here because Ramsey will be on the initial 53 but then placed on IR and one of those on the "off" list will go back to the active roster, with the battle for that spot looking pretty wide open. Needham, meanwhile, looks like somebody who is going to begin the season on PUP, which will keep him out for the first four games.

​​DOLPHINS SAFETIES (5)

On the 53: Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott, Elijah Campbell, Trill Williams

Off: Keidron Smith, Myles Dorn, Verone McKinley III

Changes: McKinley out

Analysis: In roster projection 1.0, we had Williams at cornerback with the note he could end up at safety, which is what has happened in training camp.

​​DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Blake Ferguson

Off: None

Changes: None

Analysis: There is a change here technically, in that rookie punter Michael Turk no longer is on the roster, but we indicated in the first roster projection that his chances of beating out Bailey were very slim.

