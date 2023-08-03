The back and forth between the Miami Dolphins offense and defense is developing a predictable pattern.

The conclusion of each three-day practice week has ended with a dominant performance from one side of the ball or the other, and the very next practice — which comes after a day off — has featured a favorable response from the previously defeated unit.

A perfect example of this was Thursday, as the Dolphins defense, which delivered a flat, lifeless showing in Tuesday's offense-dominated session, bullied the offense.

Cornerback Xavien Howard pulled down an interception on a Tua Tagovailoa pass during half-field drills, and the defense produced at least seven would-be sacks on a goal-line-specific day. Miami’s offense also committed five pre-snap penalties, most of which were false starts.

The practice wasn't completely one sided, but it was a clear loss for the offense, giving the edge to the defense 4-3 on days they've outshined the offense.

It was as if head coach Mike McDaniel predicted what would happen 30 minutes before practice, saying, “What’s going to happen when the D line turns up today?”

And it did.

The pattern says the offense will respond Friday.

Top Play: I’ve been impatiently waiting to see if De’Von Achane, who is all of 5-foot-9, 188 pounds, could hold up a block as a pass protector in backs vs. backers, which is a blocking drill. On Tuesday, the first day Miami had those 1-on-1 drills, I witnessed the former Texas A&M standout stand up rookie linebacker Aubrey Miller, keeping him from reaching the makeshift quarterback. He was the only tailback who won his rep that day, but because it was Miller, who is on the small side as well, I wasn’t jumping to conclusions. On Thursday Achane was an effective blocker on three of four reps against various linebackers, and his only loss was against Jerome Baker.

Top Performers

DT Christian Wilkins - Every year Wilkins turns up the volume on his game, and this camp has been no exception. He’s DOMINANT DAILY! Nothing more needs to be said about his daily performances, which sets the tone for the entire practice with would-be sacks and tackles for loss. When Wilkins is bullying his way to the quarterback the offense typically struggles, and that was the case Thursday.

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel - Van Ginkel is having one of his tougher camps because he’s being asked to work at two spots (inside linebacker and outside linebacker). However, the absence of Malik Reed, who was sidelined with an undisclosed injury, gave the fifth-year veteran an opportunity to lock in as an edge player, and Van Ginkel’s presence was felt during 11-on-11 work. He had a tackle for loss on a run from Myles Gaskin, and delivered a would-be sack on Skylar Thompson. There’s another play where he produced a pressure, but that play ended in a Durham Smythe touchdown reception from Thompson during the goal-line period.

CB Cam Smith - Smith likely leads training camp practice in pass breakup, pulling down at least one PBU a day. During Miami’s seventh practice he knocked down a Thompson pass to River Cracraft in the end zone, preventing a touchdown during Miami’s 11-on-11 goal line work. The fact that this was the first day that referees were on and Smith didn’t get hit with a penalty is also a good sign that he’s learning to be less handsy with receivers. If Smith continues to practice at this level, he'll eventually get a tryout with the starting defense, being test-driven as Jalen Ramsey's replacement.

Stock Down

Left guard Liam Eichenberg

Wilkins takes Eichenberg’s lunch money every day, and while it’s not just Eichenberg that Wilkins is beating for pressures, sacks, tackles for loss, the ease with which Wilkins can defeat Eichenberg in one-on-ones hints that there’s a technique issue that needs to be fixed.

Eichenberg’s status as a 2021 second-round pick, and the fact Miami sent the New York Giants a 2022 third-round pick to move up in that round to get him, likely means he’ll be given extra opportunities to prove himself as the starting left guard. But he’s leaving the door open, and someone like Isaiah Wynn, who has 40 NFL starts on his resume, has the talent to kick it in.