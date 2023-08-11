Skip to main content

    The 2023 Dolphins Training Camp Roster and Contract Status

    Breaking down the players on the Miami Dolphins roster as the 2023 preseason kicks off with how each one joined the team and when each will become a free agent

    Breaking down every player on the Miami Dolphins roster with how and when they joined the team and their contract status, with a hat tip to overthecap.com.

    QUARTERBACK (3)

    Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2024 after the team picked up his fifth-year option, UFA in 2025

    Mike White — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from N.Y. Jets) in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    Skylar Thompson — Seventh-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2025

    RUNNING BACK (7)

    Raheem Mostert — Signed as a UFA (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    Salvon Ahmed — Claimed off waivers from San Francisco in 2020, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    Jeff Wilson Jr. — Acquired in trade with San Francisco in 2022, re-signed as unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    Myles Gaskin — Seventh-round pick in 2019, re-signed as unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2017

    Chris Brooks — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    FB Alec Ingold — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    WIDE RECEIVER (11)

    Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

    Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2, 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025

    Cedrick Wilson Jr. — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    Braxton Berrios — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    Erik Ezukanma — Fourth-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

    River Cracraft — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed as unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    Robbie Chosen — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    Freddie Swain — Claimed off waivers from Denver in 2023, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024

    Braylon Sanders — Signed to future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

    Chris Coleman — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    Daewood Davis — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    TIGHT END (6)

    Durham Smythe — Fourth-round pick in 2018, signed contract extension in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

    Eric Saubert — Signed as unrestricted free agent (from Denver) in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    Tanner Conner — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

    Elijah Higgins — Sixth-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

    Tyler Kroft — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    Julian Hill — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    OFFENSIVE LINE (16)

    G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    G Robert Jones — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2021, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024

    G/T Robert HuntSecond-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    OL Connor Williams — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    G/T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024

    T Terron Armstead Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New Orleans) in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

    G/C Dan Feeney — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from N.Y. Jets) in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    G/T Isaiah Wynn — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    T Cedric Ogbuehi — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    G Lester Cotton — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    T Kendall Lamm — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed as a UFA in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    T Geron Christian — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed  as a UFA in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    T Kion Smith — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    G/T Ryan Hayes — Seventh-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

    C Alama Uluave — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    T James Tunstall — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)

    Raekwon Davis — Second-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a two-year contract extension in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    Emmanuel Ogbah — Signed as a UFA (from Kansas City) in 2020, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

    Christian Wilkins — First-round pick (13th overall) in 2019, signed through 2023 after the team picked up his fifth-year option, UFA in 2024

    Jaylen Twyman — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    Josiah Bronson — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

    Da'Shawn Hand — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2024

    Randy Charlton — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    Brandon Pili — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    LINEBACKERS (13)

    Jaelan Phillips — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2, 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025

    Andrew Van Ginkel — Fifth-round pick in 2019, re-signed as a UFA in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    Bradley Chubb — Acquired in a trade with Denver in 2022, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

    Jerome Baker — Third-round pick in 2018, signed a three-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    Duke Riley — Signed as a UFA (from Philadelphia) in 2021, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    Channing Tindall — Third-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

    Malik Reed — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    David Long Jr. — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    Cameron Goode — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

    Aubrey Miller — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    Garrett Nelson — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    Mitchell Agude — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    Mike Rose — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

    DEFENSIVE BACKS (22)

    CB Xavien Howard — Second-round pick in 2016, signed a three-year contract extension in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

    CB Jalen Ramsey — Acquired in a trade with the L.A. Rams in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

    CB Noah Igbinoghene — First-round pick (30th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024

    DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from N.Y. Jets in 2021, re-signed as ERFA in 2023, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024

    DB Keion Crossen — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    S Jevon Holland — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    S DeShon Elliott — Signed as a UFA (from Detroit) in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    S Brandon Jones — Third-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    CB Nik Needham — Signed from the Dolphins practice squad in 2019, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    CB Eli Apple — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    CB Mark Gilbert — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, ERFA in 2024

    S Myles Dorn — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, ERFA in 2024

    CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

    CB Trill Williams — Claimed off waivers from New Orleans in 2021, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024

    CB Justin Bethel — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed as a UFA in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    S Verone McKinley III — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, ERFA in 2024

    CB Tino Ellis — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

    CB Bryce Thompson — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

    CB Parry Nickerson — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

    CB Cam Smith — Second-round pick in 2023, unsigned as of June 5

    CB Ethan Bonner — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    S Keidron Smith — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    SPECIALISTS (3)

    K Jason Sanders — Seventh-round pick in 2018, signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

    P Jake Bailey — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    LS Blake Ferguson — Sixth-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

    PLAYERS ON INJURED RESERVE (1)

    LB Zeke Vandenburgh — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

    DOLPHINS PLAYERS SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS IN 2024

    Offense (16)

    RB Salvon Ahmed, RB Myles Gaskin, FB Alec Ingold, WR, Braxton Berrios, WR River Cracraft, WR Robbie Chosen, TE Eric Saubert, TE Tyler Kroft, OL Austin Jackson, OL Robert Hunt, OL Connor Williams, OL Dan Feeney, T Cedric Ogbuehi, OL Isaiah Wynn, T Kendall Lamm, T Geron Christian

    Defense/Specialists (15)

    DT Raekwon Davis, DT Christian Wilkins, DT Zach Sieler, DT Da'Shawn Hand, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB Malik Reed, CB Nik Needham, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Justin Bethel, S Brandon Jones, S DeShon Elliott, CB Eli Apple, CB Parry Nickerson, P Jake Bailey, LS Blake Ferguson

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

