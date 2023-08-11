Breaking down the players on the Miami Dolphins roster as the 2023 preseason kicks off with how each one joined the team and when each will become a free agent

Breaking down every player on the Miami Dolphins roster with how and when they joined the team and their contract status, with a hat tip to overthecap.com.

QUARTERBACK (3)

Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2024 after the team picked up his fifth-year option, UFA in 2025

Mike White — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from N.Y. Jets) in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Skylar Thompson — Seventh-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2025

RUNNING BACK (7)

Raheem Mostert — Signed as a UFA (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Salvon Ahmed — Claimed off waivers from San Francisco in 2020, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Jeff Wilson Jr. — Acquired in trade with San Francisco in 2022, re-signed as unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Myles Gaskin — Seventh-round pick in 2019, re-signed as unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2017

Chris Brooks — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

FB Alec Ingold — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

WIDE RECEIVER (11)

Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2, 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025

Cedrick Wilson Jr. — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Braxton Berrios — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Erik Ezukanma — Fourth-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

River Cracraft — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed as unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Robbie Chosen — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Freddie Swain — Claimed off waivers from Denver in 2023, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024

Braylon Sanders — Signed to future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

Chris Coleman — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Daewood Davis — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

TIGHT END (6)

Durham Smythe — Fourth-round pick in 2018, signed contract extension in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Eric Saubert — Signed as unrestricted free agent (from Denver) in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Tanner Conner — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

Elijah Higgins — Sixth-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Tyler Kroft — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Julian Hill — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

OFFENSIVE LINE (16)

G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

G Robert Jones — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2021, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024

G/T Robert Hunt — Second-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

OL Connor Williams — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

G/T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024



T Terron Armstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New Orleans) in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

G/C Dan Feeney — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from N.Y. Jets) in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

G/T Isaiah Wynn — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

T Cedric Ogbuehi — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

G Lester Cotton — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

T Kendall Lamm — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed as a UFA in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

T Geron Christian — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed as a UFA in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

T Kion Smith — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

G/T Ryan Hayes — Seventh-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

C Alama Uluave — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

T James Tunstall — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)

Raekwon Davis — Second-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a two-year contract extension in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Emmanuel Ogbah — Signed as a UFA (from Kansas City) in 2020, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026



Christian Wilkins — First-round pick (13th overall) in 2019, signed through 2023 after the team picked up his fifth-year option, UFA in 2024

Jaylen Twyman — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Josiah Bronson — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

Da'Shawn Hand — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2024

Randy Charlton — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Brandon Pili — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

LINEBACKERS (13)

Jaelan Phillips — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2, 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025

Andrew Van Ginkel — Fifth-round pick in 2019, re-signed as a UFA in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Bradley Chubb — Acquired in a trade with Denver in 2022, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

Jerome Baker — Third-round pick in 2018, signed a three-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Duke Riley — Signed as a UFA (from Philadelphia) in 2021, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Channing Tindall — Third-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Malik Reed — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

David Long Jr. — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Cameron Goode — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

Aubrey Miller — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Garrett Nelson — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Mitchell Agude — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Mike Rose — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

DEFENSIVE BACKS (22)

CB Xavien Howard — Second-round pick in 2016, signed a three-year contract extension in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

CB Jalen Ramsey — Acquired in a trade with the L.A. Rams in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

CB Noah Igbinoghene — First-round pick (30th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024

DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from N.Y. Jets in 2021, re-signed as ERFA in 2023, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024

DB Keion Crossen — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

S Jevon Holland — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

S DeShon Elliott — Signed as a UFA (from Detroit) in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

S Brandon Jones — Third-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

CB Nik Needham — Signed from the Dolphins practice squad in 2019, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024



CB Eli Apple — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

CB Mark Gilbert — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, ERFA in 2024

S Myles Dorn — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, ERFA in 2024

CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

CB Trill Williams — Claimed off waivers from New Orleans in 2021, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024



CB Justin Bethel — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed as a UFA in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

S Verone McKinley III — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, ERFA in 2024

CB Tino Ellis — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

CB Bryce Thompson — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

CB Parry Nickerson — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

CB Cam Smith — Second-round pick in 2023, unsigned as of June 5

CB Ethan Bonner — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

S Keidron Smith — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

SPECIALISTS (3)

K Jason Sanders — Seventh-round pick in 2018, signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

P Jake Bailey — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

LS Blake Ferguson — Sixth-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

PLAYERS ON INJURED RESERVE (1)

LB Zeke Vandenburgh — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

DOLPHINS PLAYERS SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS IN 2024

Offense (16)

RB Salvon Ahmed, RB Myles Gaskin, FB Alec Ingold, WR, Braxton Berrios, WR River Cracraft, WR Robbie Chosen, TE Eric Saubert, TE Tyler Kroft, OL Austin Jackson, OL Robert Hunt, OL Connor Williams, OL Dan Feeney, T Cedric Ogbuehi, OL Isaiah Wynn, T Kendall Lamm, T Geron Christian

Defense/Specialists (15)

DT Raekwon Davis, DT Christian Wilkins, DT Zach Sieler, DT Da'Shawn Hand, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB Malik Reed, CB Nik Needham, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Justin Bethel, S Brandon Jones, S DeShon Elliott, CB Eli Apple, CB Parry Nickerson, P Jake Bailey, LS Blake Ferguson

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.