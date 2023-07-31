The first day with pads didn’t feature the fireworks I expected, anticipated, and often look forward to.

While there were instances of physicality — like when Erik Ezukanma pushed Jevon Holland to the ground at the end of a reception that featured some run-after-the-catch yardage, and when rookie nose tackle Brandon Pili threw down Raheem Mostert to the ground (and got chewed out for it) — the action needed some Sazon.

The Miami Dolphins had a balanced, mild-tempered practice Monday, one that I’d label a draw because the offense won some rounds, and the defense won some rounds.

Top Play: Cornerback Justin Bethel pulled down an interception on a Skylar Thompson pass that Ezukanma didn’t fight for in the first 11-on-11 series. This was the second interception of training camp, but the other (Kader Kohou on Tua Tagovailoa) took place during 7-on-7s.

Top Performers

1. ILB David Long Jr. — Someone has to set the tone for the first day of pads, exerting the physicality that is a hallmark of football, and it was Long. The Dolphins’ new starting inside linebacker has been heating up as of late, and during practice Monday he had about half a dozen would-be tackles or assists, and a couple of them were made behind the line or at the line of scrimmage. There was one hit-stick tackle that concluded a Salvon Ahmed run that we could all hear from the stands.

2. DT Christian Wilkins — Day after day Wilkins delivers would-be sacks, and it’s at a rate where he’s approaching double-digit sack production in five practices, and is the clear would-be sack leader (keep in mind Jaelan Phillips missed two days). That is good for the Dolphins' football team, but bad for the Dolphins' bookkeepers and contract negotiators because if Wilkins is this productive when the regular season arrives he might shatter the new five-year, $105.5 million contract Quinnen Williams got from the New York Jets a couple weeks ago. Wilkins has been this defense’s top performer so far, which is good to see because there was a theory that Vic Fangio’s style of front seven play wouldn’t fit Wilkins' skill set.

3. OT Kendall Lamm — I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me the first training camp practice of 2023. That’s when Lamm was out there dominating an unpadded practice, and I listed him as my top performer for the day. The next day Lamm was moved to right tackle as the offensive line continued to cross-train everyone, and there was a little slippage. Then came Friday’s 12-sack embarrassment of a practice, where Lamm was a co-conspirator for the offensive line's failures. My obsession began to wane, but right when I think I'm falling out of like (not love) Lamm draws me back in with a strong day in Miami’s first padded practice. He opened up running lanes, stonewalled pass rushers, and even pancaked Bradley Chubb on one snap (maybe Chubb slipped). You can definitely see why this eight-year veteran has made a team’s initial 53-man roster every year of his career despite being an undrafted player.

Stock down

CB Cam Smith

Smith, the Dolphins’ 2023 second-round pick, had only had one bad day of practice, and that occurred last week when Braxton Berrios beat him for a touchdown from Skylar Thompson. But the South Carolina standout was in position to deliver two interceptions Monday and ended up with a goose egg. One was a phenomenal deflection of a pass to Berrios. But it could have been an interception. This isn’t a criticism of Smith because he’s been solid. But if he wants to be viewed as a legitimate contender to replace Jalen Ramsey as the starter paired with Xavien Howard, he needs to turn his pass breakups into interceptions. PBUs are cool, but interceptions get players paid, and promoted.