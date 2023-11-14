Dolphins 2023 Week 11 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins made some modest gains in national rankings while they were on their bye

With so many top teams losing while they were on their bye, the Miami Dolphins made some gain in the national power rankings this week, albeit modest ones.

The Dolphins moved up an average of 0.6 spots in our weekly survey of 12 national outlets — CBS Sports, NFL.com, Pro Football Network, The Sporting News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, The 33rd Team, Touchdown Wire, The Score, Yahoo and Pro Football Talk — following the action of Week 10.

The Dolphins' average ranking is 6.5, up from 7.1, with their ranking ranging from 4 to 8, with 6 being their most frequent spot. The biggest jump this week was two spots, from three different outlets.

Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' 12 power rankings spots, along with the commentary associated with it:

Ranking: 6 Previous: 8

Analysis: They come off the bye with a home game against the Raiders. Let's see if they can get the offense going again now that they are back home. It wasn't good the last time out against the Chiefs.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 6

Analysis: The post-bye schedule lays out nicely prior to the closing trio of games against Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo. The Dolphins' next five matchups come teams that are .500 or worse. They have five more home games and three on the road, with only the Ravens in Week 17 looking like a stiff test among those away dates. The critics who say Miami hasn't beaten anyone good might not be quelled -- at least, not until December. But I doubt this team minds the stigma for now. With De'Von Achane on the way back and reinforcements already having returned on the offensive line, the Dolphins should go on a run here. Just in time for the start of midseason Hard Knocks, too, which is nice. There are obvious pitfalls, such as the prospect of playing without Tua Tagovailoa or Tyreek Hill should either be injured, but this team is too talented to clunk its way through eminently winnable contests.

Ran

Ranking: 8 Previous: 7

Analysis: The Dolphins face a hungry Raiders team this week in Miami. All due respect to the Raiders, Miami should win this handilly.

Ranking: 8 Previous: 8

Analysis: The Dolphins had a lot to reflect on during their bye after losing to the Chiefs in Week 9. Luckily for them, they get the Raiders and Jets next to work out any of their issues.

Ranking: 8 Previous: 8

Analysis: Plug alert: The Dolphins are on the cover of December’s issue of Sports Illustrated … but it’s not what you think! This is a story about how a team makes it to Sunday. Equipment managers, IT people, security guards. Everyone has their own unique story about their love of football, and what drives them to spend almost every waking hour devoted to a playoff berth. The Dolphins were on a bye, so I am allowed to occupy this space for a bit of crossover advertising, I’m told. On newsstands now!

Ranking: 5 Previous: 6

Analysis: The story of the Miami Dolphins‘ season is they have shredded below-average teams and lost to contenders. In the next four weeks, the Dolphins face a string of teams with .500 records or worse. Before its bye, Miami’s defense was improving. If that continues, the Dolphins could end up beating contending teams when it matters the most.

Ranking: 4 Previous: 6

Analysis: The Miami Dolphins have arguably the most dangerous offense in the NFL, and their defense has looked completely different in the two games that Jalen Ramsey has played in. If they can get Jaelan Phillips back healthy for the home stretch, this team could really run away and hide with the AFC East.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 6

Analysis: The Dolphins got a much-needed bye to figure out how to beat the better teams in the league. Their defense should be getting a little better to support their often explosive offense. They should feel good about a Week 11 rebound vs. the Raiders.

Ranking: 8 Previous: 10

Analysis: The anti-Eagles, Miami's next five games occurring against teams no better than .500 – a golden opportunity for the Fins to put a chokehold on the eminently winnable AFC East.

Ranking: 7 Previous: 7

Analysis: What Mike McDaniel is doing in the NFL should not go unappreciated, and we’re not talking about running an offense that is averaging 7.1 yards per play, the most by any team in at least the last 20 years. We’re talking about having a personality. In a league in which too many coaches behave like they’re working on a cure for cancer, McDaniel has the self-assurance to have a sense of humor, and he’s 15-11 in two seasons in Miami.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 7

Analysis: The Dolphins should get rookie running back De'Von Achane back this week, or soon after. He has returned to practice. If he looks like he did before his injury, that adds another big-time playmaker for Dolphins opponents to worry about.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 6

Analysis: Many won’t believe until they take out a good team.

