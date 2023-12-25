Dolphins 2023 Week 16 Snap Count Observations

Tyreek Hill, Melvin Ingram and Chase Claypool were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against the Dallas Cowboys

Here's what stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 22-20 victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

-- As a reminder, the inactive list was headed by injured starters Jevon Holland, Robert Hunt and also injured Emmanuel Ogbah and Cam Smith, and also included TE Tyler Kroft and WR River Cracraft, with Skylar Thompson again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

-- Four players were active but did not play, including starting right tackle Austin Jackson, who is dealing with an oblique injury. The others were QB Mike White, CB Eli Apple and OL Jonotthan Harrison.

-- Running back Chris Brooks, back in the lineup for the first time since the Week 6 game against Carolina, was among seven posiition players who got their only snaps on special teams. The others were CB Justin Bethel, LB Channing Tindall, DB Elijah Campbell, LB Calvin Munson, G Kion Smith and CB Ethan Bonner, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- This was a game where the stats were pretty even all over the place, and that includes offensive snaps, with Miami getting 65 to Dallas' 66.

-- For the first time in a few weeks, every starting offensive lineman played the entire, and that was Terron Armstead, Lester Cotton, Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones and Kendall Lamm.

-- Tyreek Hill not only was able to get back into the lineup after missing the Jets game with his ankle injury, he had his second-highest snap total of the season with 55.

-- Jaylen Waddle, on the other hand, was poked in the eye in the first quarter, then missed the end of the game because of a shin injury, and he was limited to 28 snaps.

-- Also at wide receiver, Robbie Chosen was knocked out of the game in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion and played only five snaps. Chase Claypool, meanwhile, continued to see most of his work on special teams, as he got only three offensive snaps.

-- It was mostly Durham Smythe at tight end, as he played an overwhelming 85 percent of the snaps and Julian Hill got only 11.

-- Because of his lower-leg injury, Raheem Mostert ended up playing only 19 snaps, though he did momentarily come back in time to cross the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.

-- While Jeff Wilson Jr. got more action than in recent weeks, and was big on the game-winning drive, it was De'Von Achane who got the bulk of the work at running back with 36 snaps.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- The only two Dolphins players on the field for every defensive snap were linebacker Duke Riley and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

-- This was another game where the Dolphins pretty much used the same 11 for most of the game: Riley, Ramsey, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, David Long Jr., Andrew Van Ginkel, Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliott.

-- The only two other players to get more than 11 defensive snaps were nose tackle Raekwon Davis and veteran Melvin Ingram in his first game with the Dolphins after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

-- The other players who got defensive snaps were DT Da'Shawn Hand, CB Nik Needham and LB Cameron Goode.

-- As always, we close with the special teams, with Bethel, Campbell and Goode leading the way with 20 snaps, followed by Tindall with 15. Among offensive players, Claypool led the way with his 13, followed by Julian Hill with nine.