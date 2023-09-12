Dolphins 2023 Week 2 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins are a unanimous top 10 in the eyes of the national media and in some cases even much more than that

The Miami Dolphins had one of the most impressive wins around the NFL in Week 1, going on the road to defeat a fellow 2022 playoff team, so they naturally moved up in national power rankings.

They actually moved into the top five in six of 12 national outlets — CBS Sports, NFL.com, Pro Football Network, The Sporting News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, The 33rd Team, Touchdown Wire, The Score, Yahoo and FOX Sports — we examined for our survey.

The Dolphins' ranking ranges from third (The Athletic) to 10th (33rd Team, USA Today), with five being the most common. The biggest jump of the week came from The Athletic, which previous had the Dolphins at number 12..

Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' 12 power rankings spots, along with the commentary associated with it:

Ranking: 8 Previous: 11

Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa was special against the Chargers, throwing for 457 yards. The defense had some issues, but they can be worked out and, with that type of offense, it might not matter.

Ranking: 5 Previous: 8

Analysis: The Dolphins’ performance against the Chargers should absolutely frighten the heck out of the rest of the league. The Fins fell flat offensively when they visited the Bolts last December, but they delivered a pretty big message on Sunday, racking up 536 yards in the shootout win. Miami didn’t go two straight possessions without scoring and crossed Los Angeles' 30-yard line on every possession but one. I love how Mike McDaniel’s schemes build room for his speedsters to get close to max mph as they get the ball. Most teams can’t deal with the Dolphins’ speed, I suspect. Sure, the defense must tighten up, especially against the run. But this has to be demoralizing game tape for Miami's opponents to watch.

Ranking: 5 Previous: 11

Analysis: Have a day, Tua Tagovailoa. Over 460 yards and three touchdowns for the fourth-year quarterback, and over 200 yards receiving for Tyreek Hill. The defense has some adjustments to make after giving up over 230 yards on the ground, but they came through when they were really needed.

Ranking: 5 Previous: 9

Analysis: Tyreek Hill might become the first WR to win the MVP. Hill said one of his career goals is to top 2,000 receiving yards, and after catching 215 yards and two TDs in Week 1, he should feel good about hitting that number. Topping the 2,000-yard mark would not only give Hill the single-season receiving yards record, but it should also make him the first receiver ever to be named NFL MVP.

Ranking: 7 Previous: 14

Analysis: Watch the play action on a pass to Alec Ingold in the second quarter that set the Dolphins up in the red zone. The combination of motion and playfake is so devious that, as Tua Tagovailoa rolls out on the bootleg completely unbothered, he has two open throws to make a few yards apart. Mike McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith aren’t just creating openings, they’re layering receivers like options on a dessert menu. I remember teams catching on to Chip Kelly, the last coach I can recall having this many open receivers. I don’t think teams will catch up to McDaniel any time soon.

Ranking: 10 Previous: 13

Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa shredded the Chargers for 466 passing yards. Tyreek Hill had 11 receptions for 215 receiving yards and two scores. We already knew the Miami Dolphins’ offense was dangerous, but we’re only one week into the season, and they already had a ceiling game. In Week 2, we’ll see if their defense can take a significant step forward against rival New England.

Ranking: 4 Previous: 8

Analysis: The Miami Dolphins are the most entertaining team in the NFL. That offensive speed has never been replicated, and it’s as close to unstoppable as an offense can become. But they’re also far from a perfect product. For as productive as Tua Tagovailoa is in that offense, some of the decisions and throws he makes (and misses) are entirely baffling. But that only makes this team more intriguing. Even if their defense continues to leak like a $5 submarine against the run, they have enough firepower to make up for it and score in an instant. Tyreek Hill is unfair, and the Dolphins have no shame in targeting him three times as often as any other player on the team.

Ranking: 7 Previous: 10

Analysis: The Dolphins played relentless offense with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill picking up where they left off with a massive game together and got enough timely defense for Vic Fangio to take a shutout away from the Chargers on the road. Their identity as a dangerous team in the AFC is clear.

Ranking: 10 Previous: 15

Analysis: 10. Dolphins (15): QB Tua Tagovailoa (466 yards and 3 TDs passing) and WR Tyreek Hill (11 catches for 215 yards and 2 TDs) fueled Sunday's most entertaining game … and Miami didn't need injured LT Terron Armstead or CB Jalen Ramsey to get off to a 1-0 start. Just wait until Vic Fangio's defense dials in.

Ranking: 3 Previous: 12

Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa, welcome to the Gigantic NFL Quarterback Contract conversation. Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards, the fourth-most passing yards ever in a season-opening game. The other three guys to do it (Dan Marino, Norm Van Brocklin and Tom Brady) are in the Hall of Fame or headed there. Tyreek Hill had 215 receiving yards, more than the Cardinals, Seahawks, Giants and Bengals had in total offense Sunday.

Ranking: 8 Previous: 9

Analysis: We have to change how we discuss Tua Tagovailoa. Everyone seems to want to find a reason to not put Tagovailoa in the top quarterback tier. But since the start of last season, Tagovailoa has been elite. No disclaimers needed. Sure, he has Tyreek Hill to throw to. Other great quarterbacks have great receivers and they don't get dinged for it. Sure, Mike McDaniel is a smart coach. Other star quarterbacks have smart play-callers on their side. Let's stop trying to find reasons to downgrade Tagovailoa and acknowledge that when he's healthy, he's everything the Dolphins were hoping for when they drafted him.

Ranking: 5 Previous: 9

Analysis: They might not be in the top spot in the power rankings, but the Dolphins take home the Week 1 award for being the league’s most fun team. This video-game offense picked up exactly where it left off, and didn’t Tua Tagovailoa look awfully confident in the fourth quarter? Combine that with a very fun pass rush, and these guys have huge potential.

