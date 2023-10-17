Dolphins 2023 Week 7 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins' latest offensive outburst, this one against the Carolina Panthers, was impressive enough to move them to the top of some of national power rankings, but others still seem to be reserving judgment.

The Dolphins again moved up overall following their 42-21 Week 6 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in our weekly survey of 12 national outlets — CBS Sports, NFL.com, Pro Football Network, The Sporting News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, The 33rd Team, Touchdown Wire, The Score, Yahoo and FOX Sports — with an average ranking of 3.1, up from 4.3 after Week 5.

Three outlets — The Score, The Athletic and FOX Sports — put the Dolphins at No. 1 following the losses by previously unbeaten Philadelphia and San Francisco, but USA Today and Yahoo only had them at No. 6.

Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' 12 power rankings spots, along with the commentary associated with it:

Ranking: 2 Previous: 4

Analysis: They've regrouped in a big way after losing to the Bills three weeks ago. But they face a tough task against the Eagles on the road. That will be fun.

Ranking: 3 Previous: 4

Analysis: Good teams are allowed hiccup games now and again, and Miami did win the final three quarters against Carolina on Sunday, 42-7. But there's a legitimate discussion about how we should judge this group, even as explosive as it is. Miami has beaten five opponents with a combined record of 5-24 to this point and was shellacked in Week 4 by the Bills, who currently sit at 4-2. That's the evidence we have as of now. We won't really see the big picture for the Dolphins until they've faced the Eagles (in Week 7) and Chiefs (in Week 9). Any team that features Tyreek Hill has a chance, and the reunion between Hill and his former K.C. compatriots in Germany will be must-see TV. But we've suddenly shifted to Jalen Ramsey Watch, having seen Eli Apple struggle at times again.

Ranking: 4 Previous: 4

Analysis: How nice of the Dolphins to let the Panthers get a two touchdown lead before they decided to start playing. Miami is a lot like AEW’s Danhausen- to their fans, they are very nice. To opposing defenses, they are very evil. By the way, what petition do I sign to start referring to Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle as “Tu Face and Penguin?” Especially when they play the Eagles this Sunday, who have three players who refer to themselves as “Batman?”

Ranking: 1 Previous: 2

Ranking: 4 Previous: 6

Analysis: While it was against the Panthers, the Dolphins didn’t break stride despite trailing by 14 early in this one. Our Albert Breer noted as much on the podcast this week. There was no halftime speech. Such is the luxurious life when you have an offense as lethal as Miami’s. I thought the fake tush push throwback was a genius installation, even if it didn’t quite work out. Just flashing that as a potential call at some point should strike fear in the hearts of every Dolphins opponent from here on out. The second quarter jet sweep to Tyreek Hill with the fake orbit motion toss and the double counter was also a chef’s kiss. How lucky are we to have Mike McDaniel in the NFL?

Ranking: 3 Previous: 5

Analysis: The Miami Dolphins’ two MVP contenders, Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, drive the most dangerous offense in football. Miami’s offense has been historically productive, but its defense remains inconsistent. Vic Fangio’s defense has enough talent to be a top-10 unit, but they aren’t there yet. In the past four weeks, Miami destroyed three of the worst teams in football while losing decisively to Buffalo. The Dolphins will be tested by two premium teams: the Eagles and the Chiefs in the next three weeks.

Ranking: 4 Previous: 5

Analysis: The Dolphins are tough to come to terms with this year. On one hand, their offense is legitimately ridiculous. There is a very good chance that we have never seen anything like this. The 2007 Patriots, the Greatest Show on Turf, and even Dan Marino’s 1984 season feel underwhelming compared to what we’ve seen so far from the 2023 Dolphins. But they might be the USC Trojans. They might be a team that has a nearly unstoppable offense but a defense that will allow points in bunches against good teams.

Ranking: 2 Previous: 4

Analysis: The Dolphins destroyed another weak defensive team they should have in passing and running for big plays all day against the Panthers. They're avoiding the major injury bug with veteran offensive principals and their defense is also playing better complementary football.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 6

Analysis: How good – really – is this offense? The numbers, individually and collectively, have it tracking to be among the best in league history. In fact, Miami's O is averaging better than 100 yards more than the second-ranked Eagles. But dates with the Philly and K.C. defenses in two of the next three weeks should provide litmus tests … like the one Miami failed at Buffalo in Week 4.

Ranking: 1 Previous: 3

Analysis: The Dolphins are averaging 37.17 points per game, which is on pace to be the most of any team since the Denver Broncos in 2013 and the second most since at least 2000, according to TruMedia. Their 498.7 yards per game leads the second-place Eagles by 103.7 yards per game. And Miami leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (15) and is averaging 6.5 yards per carry, the highest average in the league since at least 2000.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 5

Analysis: The Dolphins are averaging 6.5 yards per rushing attempt, which is unbelievable for a team that doesn't have a running quarterback. They also don't have a big name at running back, which probably won't help the "pay the running backs" crowd. It's an offense that can win in all ways.

Ranking: 1 Previous: 3

Analysis: Miami shockingly went three-and-out twice to start out against the Panthers. What happened after that? Touchdowns on five of their next six possessions. That's how quickly it can happen. And on a week in which none of the other contenders looked impressive, taking care of business is more than good enough for the Dolphins to reclaim the top spot.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.