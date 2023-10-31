Dolphins 2023 Week 9 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins moved up a bit following their 31-17 victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins' impressive rebound victory against the New England Patriots moved them up in the national power rankings, though it's this week against Kansas City that they could make a real jump.

The Dolphins moved up an average of one spot in our weekly survey of 12 national outlets — CBS Sports, NFL.com, Pro Football Network, The Sporting News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, The 33rd Team, Touchdown Wire, The Score, Yahoo and Pro Football Talk — following their 31-17 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins' average ranking if 4.5, up from 5.6 after the loss at Philadelphia, with their ranking ranging from 3 to 9, with 3 and 4 being their most frequent spots. Interestingly enough, USA Today kept the Dolphins at No. 9 despite yet another impressive home victory.

Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' 12 power rankings spots, along with the commentary associated with it:

Ranking: 5 Previous: 7

Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa owns Bill Belichick after beating him for the sixth straight time. Now they face a big game against the Chiefs in Germany.

Ranking: 3 Previous: 5

Analysis: If they can find a way to get the offensive line in some sort of functional shape, the Dolphins should be OK. The imminent returns of Terron Armstead and Connor Williams will be a boon, although Robert Hunt's situation tempers the optimism around that unit a bit. De'Von Achane will be eligible to come off IR after the Germany game, and that would be another big boost. The secondary also can get better from within, once Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland are in the lineup again. Jalen Ramsey's debut in Sunday's win over the Patriots was more than anyone could have hoped for. He had an interception, was active in run support and played nearly the whole game. It feels like Miami picked up a starter at the trade deadline.

Ranking: 4 Previous: 5

Analysis: The Dolphins’ offense is a video game, and the video game is Need For Speed. Plus they got Jalen Ramsey back well ahead of schedule to help the defense- watch out for “The Greatest Show on Surf.”

Ranking: 3 Previous: 4

Analysis: The Dolphins have made easy work of inferior opponents, but they've had some hiccups against better teams. Miami's defense has allowed 48 and 31 points, respectively, against top-five scoring offenses (Bills and Eagles).

Ranking: 7 Previous: 8

Analysis: Jalen Ramsey allowed one reception on three targets and logged a pick with a significant return in his debut. While this Dolphins defense may still be a piece away, the midseason return of Ramsey—and how the defense can shift from here—could be the single biggest second-half shape shift done by a team in the NFL this year.

Ranking: 4 Previous: 5

Analysis: The Miami Dolphins have won six games against sub-.500 teams but lost to the Bills and Eagles. Miami has an opportunity to put that narrative to bed in Germany against the Chiefs this week. The Dolphins’ offense continues to be dynamic, but Jalen Ramsey’s return already paid dividends last week. Miami has the raw materials and coaching staff to become a complete football team. If the Dolphins’ defense takes a step forward, they will be hard to beat.

Ranking: 4 Previous: 4

Analysis: The Miami Dolphins got a shot in the arm with Jalen Ramsey’s return. Their underwhelming defense allowed multiple first downs on only two of the Patriots’ 11 offensive drives. They forced six three-and-outs on the day. Offensively, the Dolphins moved the ball with relative ease despite losing more offensive linemen throughout the course of the game. They punted three times and turned the ball over twice. They scored touchdowns on four of their five other drives while kicking a field goal on the fifth.

Ranking: 5 Previous: 6

Analysis: The Dolphins took care of their trap game at home against the Patriots by unleashing their usual brand of offense, backed by key improved pressure and coverage defense. It will be fun when Mahomes and Hill are on the same field again in Frankfurt. Watch out, autobahn.

Ranking: 9 Previous: 9

Analysis: At 6-2 and leading their division, are they the AFC's best team? They remain the league's most explosive squad, topping the charts in rush yards, pass yards and points – production they hope translates with the European exchange rate Sunday in Germany. Regardless, look for a 16th-ranked defense to trend up if Xavien Howard rejoins fellow CB Jalen Ramsey between the lines soon.

Ranking: 3 Previous: 4

Analysis: Jalen Ramsey is back. The veteran safety returned against the Patriots, just 94 days after suffering a meniscus tear in the preseason. The seventh-year cornerback had an interception that he returned 49 yards in his Dolphins debut, which will open up even more options for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Dolphins are 16th in the league in defense (allowing 329.4 yards per game). If that improves and the offense keeps humming, Miami will be a problem

Ranking: 4 Previous: 5

Analysis: Jalen Ramsey had an impact right away in his return. He had a big interception and the Patriots practically refused to throw to his side. It will be very interesting to see how good the Dolphins can be if they ever get close to full health.

Ranking: 3 Previous: 4

Analysis: Germany gets the best game the NFL has ever exported, with a pair of top-five teams.

