Dolphins 2023 Wild-Card Playoffs Snap Count Observations

Tyreek Hill, Alec Ingold and Duke Riley were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against the Kansas City Chiefs

Here's what stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 26-7 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in their first-round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night.

-- As a reminder, the inactive list was headed by injured starters Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland, and also included TE Tyler Kroft, T Kion Smith, CB Cam Smith and WR Robbie Chosen. Skylar Thompson again served as the emergency third quarterback.

-- The only two Dolphins players who were active but did not play were (for a second consecutive week) QB Mike White and OL Jonotthan Harrison.

-- The six position players whose only snaps came on special teams (also for a second consecutive week) were linebacker Channing Tindall, running back Chris Brooks, linebacker Calvin Munson, cornerback Justin Bethel, and offensive linemen Lester Cotton and Kendall Lamm.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- As one would expect given the way the game went, the Chiefs had a clear advantage in terms of offensive snaps with a 79-61 margin.

-- What stands out more than anything on offense is the fact that fullback Alec Ingold got only 12 snaps on offense in a game where the Dolphins figured to have to lean on the running game more than usual. While it's accurate that the Dolphins were trailing in the second half, they still had 23 offensive snaps in the first half and it wasn't like the game was a blowout. So, yeah, that one was strange.

-- Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert both were back after missing a couple of games with leg injuries, and Waddle ended up leading all Dolphins wide receivers in offensive snaps with 41, one more than Tyreek Hill and three more than Cedrick Wilson Jr.

-- Midseason acquisition Chase Claypool again was a non-factor on offense, with only four snaps. It was ninth time in 10 games he played five snaps or less on offense. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

-- The snaps at running back were pretty fairly spread out among Mostert (27), Achane (23) and Wilson (13). What wasn't spread out were the rushing attempts because Mostert got eight, Achane got six, and Wilson got zero.

-- While the Dolphins didn't use Ingold very much, they sure made full use of tight end Durham Smythe. His 54 snaps were the most of any offensive player other than Tua Tagovailoa and the offensive linemen, who all played all 61 snaps.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- The only player on the field for every defensive play was linebacker Duke Riley, who supplemented his 79 defensive snaps with 20 more on special teams. That certainly seemed unlikely after Riley appeared to injured his lower leg on the play before the Chiefs' first touchdown in the first quarter.

-- Safety Brandon Jones, starting in place of Holland, played all but one snap.

-- Among the edge defenders, a position missing opening-day starters Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, Melvin Ingram and Emmanuel Ogbah started and got the most snaps, but perhaps surprisingly it was Malik Reed who was next with 31. We saw surprisingly because Reed was signed to the practice squad last week, while Justin Houston (22 snaps) and Bruce Irvin (12 snaps) were signed to the active roster. And besides his defensive snaps, Reed also was among the team leader with 18 snaps on special teams.

-- Christian Wilkins again was a busy man on the defensive line. He played 71 snaps, his highest total of the season and the second-highest of his career behind only the 76 snaps he played at San Francisco in December 2022.

-- Wilkins' IDL partner Zach Sieler played 67 snaps, one shy of his season high.

-- At cornerback, what really stood out was practice squad elevation Ethan Bonner playing 18 snaps when Nik Needham got only one and Cam Smith, the team's top draft pick in 2023, was inactive.

-- As always, we close with the special teams, with Elijah Campbell leading the way with 22 snaps, followed by Riley with 20 and Bonner and Reed with 18 apiece. Among offensive players, Ingold and tight end Julian Hill again led the way, this time with 11 apiece.