30 Years Ago: When Shula Became NFL's Winningest Coach

The legendary Don Shula passed George Halas when the Dolphins defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 14, 1993

The Miami Dolphins enjoyed a day off Tuesday, but on this date 30 years ago they produced one of the most special moments in franchise history.

It was on Nov. 14, 1993 that Don Shula became the winningest coach in NFL history when the Dolphins defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 19-14, at the old Veteran Stadium.

The victory was the 325th of Shula's career, topping the mark that Halas had set during a 40-year coaching career that spanned from 1920-67.

Shula would finish his career with 347 victories, including 274 with the Dolphins, who he coached from 1970-95. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

That record-setting victory against the Eagles on Nov. 14, 1993 was nothing special in itself, but it was noteworthy beyond the record because the Dolphins had to turn to their third quarterback of the season after Scott Mitchell — starting after Dan Marino had torn his Achilles tendon a month earlier — sustained a shoulder injury in the first half.

So the quarterback who finished the game and helped the Dolphins come back from a 14-13 halftime deficit was Doug Pederson, who would become to become an NFL head coach, winning a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles and now currently in charge of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins touchdowns that day were scored by running backs Terry Kirby (on a 1-yard pass from Mitchell) and Mark Higgs (on a 1-yard run). Defensive end Jeff Cross led the defensive effort with three sacks against quarterback Ken O'Brien, the same Ken O'Brien who the New York Jets selected 24th overall in the 1983 draft — 10 spots ahead of the Dolphins taking Dan Marino.

Cross all but clinched the victory when he came up with a sack and fumble recovery on a fourth-and-4 for the Eagles at the Miami 22-yard line with a little over two minutes left.

The victory gave the Dolphins a 7-2 record on the season and they would move to 9-2 before losing their final five games and missing out on the playoffs.

A DON SHULA TIMELINE

Jan. 4, 1930 — Donald Francis Shula is born in Grand River, Ohio.

September 1944 — Shula forges his mother’s signature on a permission slip to go out for his high school football team.

Oct. 9, 1948 — Shula replaces John Carroll University’s injured starting halfback in the third game of the season and rushes for 175 yards in a 13-6 win against Youngstown State.

Jan. 19, 1951 — The Cleveland Browns select Shula in the ninth round of the NFL draft.

Oct. 14, 1951 — Shula makes his first NFL start.

Nov. 21, 1952 — Ten months after his National Guard unit is activated, Shula’s unit is de-activated and he returns to Cleveland from Camp Polk, La., where he had served with John Carroll teammate Carl Taseff, who would become one of his assistants with the Dolphins.

March 26, 1953 — Shula is involved in a 15-player trade and moves on to the Baltimore Colts.

Oct. 1, 1957 — A week after being waived by the Colts, Shula signs with the Washington Redskins.

February 1958 — Shula is hired as an assistant coach at the University of Virginia.

July 19, 1958 — Shula marries Dorothy Bartish.

Feb. 6, 1959 — The University of Kentucky hires Shula as an assistant.

May 28, 1959 — Shula’s first son, Dave, is born.

March 21, 1960 — The Detroit Lions hire Shula as defensive backfield coach.

April 28, 1961 — Shula’s daughter, Donna, is born.

June 30, 1962 — The Shulas have another daughter, Sharon.

Jan. 8 — The Baltimore Colts hire Shula to replace Weeb Ewbank as head coach.

Sept. 15, 1963 — The Colts lose, 37-28, against the New York Giants in Shula’s first game as an NFL head coach.

Sept. 22, 1963 — Shula records his first NFL victory as a head coach when the Colts defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 20-14.

May 7, 1964 — Shula’s third daughter, Annie, is born.

Nov. 22, 1964 — The Colts clinch the Western Conference title when they defeat the Los Angeles Rams to move to 10-1 on the season.

Dec. 27, 1964 — The Colts lose the NFL Championship against the Cleveland Browns, 27-0.

June 3, 1965 — Mike Shula is born.

Jan. 13, 1966 — Shula signs a five-year contract extension with the Colts.

Dec. 10, 1967 — Shula gets his 50th career victory when the Colts defeat the New Orleans Saints 30-10.

Dec. 29, 1968 — The Colts defeat the Cleveland Browns, 34-0, to win the NFL championship.

Jan. 12, 1969 — Shula’s first trip to the Super Bowl ends with a 16-7 loss against the AFL champion New York Jets. The game, ironically, is played at the Orange Bowl.

Feb. 18, 1970 — Dolphins owner Joe Robbie hires the 40-year-old Shula as head coach and gives him 10 percent ownership of the team.

Sept. 27, 1970 — Shula gets his first win as Dolphins head coach with a 20-10 victory against the Houston Oilers.

Jan. 16, 1972 — The Dolphins lose, 24-3, against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl VI.

Oct. 15, 1972 — Shula gets his 100th NFL victory when the Dolphins defeat the San Diego Chargers 24-10 after quarterback Bob Griese suffers a broken ankle.

Nov. 12, 1972 — Shula becomes the first NFL coach to win 100 regular season games in 10 seasons when the Dolphins shut out New England 52-0 at the Orange Bowl.

Dec. 16, 1972 — The Dolphins defeat the Colts, 16-0, to complete the first 14-0 regular season in NFL history.

Jan. 14, 1973 — The Dolphins defeat the Washington Redskins, 14-7, in Super Bowl VII to complete the only perfect season in NFL history.

May 28, 1973 — Shula receives an honorary doctor of letters from John Carroll University and delivers the school’s’ commencement address.

Jan. 13, 1974 — The Dolphins defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7, in Super Bowl VIII to repeat as world champs.

July 9, 1976 — Shula signs a five-year contract with the Dolphins and sells his stock in the team back to Robbie.

Sept. 5, 1980 — Shula signs a four-year contract, canceling his previous deal.

Sept. 27, 1981 — The first Shula Bowl takes place when the Dolphins defeat the Baltimore Colts, who include wide receiver David Shula, 31-28.

Nov. 8, 1981 — A 30-27 overtime victory against New England gives Shula his 200th victory.

Dec. 20, 1982 — Shula hires his son David as an assistant coach in charge of receivers.

Jan. 30, 1983 — The Dolphins lose against the Washington Redskins, 27-17, in Super Bowl XVII.

Aug. 3, 1983 — The Don Shula Expressway in Miami is dedicated.

Nov. 28, 1983 — Shula signs a three-year contract extension.

Jan. 20, 1985 — The Dolphins make a record fifth Super Bowl appearance, though they come up short against the San Francisco 49ers, 38-16, in SB XIX.

Nov. 24, 1985 — A 23-14 victory against Buffalo gives Shula his 250th win.

Nov. 25, 1986 — Shula signs a new three-year contract.

Nov. 1, 1987 — Shula gets his 250th victory when the Dolphins defeat Pittsburgh, 35-24.

Feb. 27, 1989 — David Shula joins the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff.

Jan. 19, 1990 — Shula signs another three-year contract.

Jan. 5, 1991 — When the Dolphins defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-16, in a first-round game, Shula joins George Halas as the only coaches to coach in the playoffs in four decades.

Feb. 25, 1991 — Dorothy Shula dies of cancer.

March 8, 1991 — Mike Shula is hired as a Dolphins assistant coach.

Sept. 22, 1991 — A 16-13 victory against Green Bay gives Shula his 300th NFL win.

Dec. 27, 1991 — Dave Shula is named head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

July 17, 1992 — Don Shula signs a two-year contract.

Feb. 10, 1993 — Mike Shula joins the Chicago Bears as an assistant coach.

Oct. 15, 1993 — Don Shula marries Mary Anne Stephens.

Oct. 31, 1993 — With a 30-10 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, Shula ties George Halas’ NFL record for most coaching victories with his 324th.

Nov. 14, 1993 — Shula becomes the winningest coach in NFL history when the Dolphins defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 19-14 at Veterans Stadium.

Dec. 14, 1993 — Shula becomes the first professional coach to be named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year.

July 21, 1994 — Upon signing another contract extension, Shula assumes the position of Vice President/Head Coach and becomes a partner of the team.

Oct. 2, 1994 — Don and Dave make history with the first father-vs.-son head-coaching matchup in professional sports; the Dolphins defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-7.

Dec. 25, 1994 — When the Dolphins defeat the Detroit Lions to win the AFC East title, Shula surpasses George Halas for most regular season victories with 319.

Dec. 24, 1995 — The Dolphins defeat the St. Louis Rams, 41-22, at TWA Dome to earn a playoff spot. It will become the last victory of Shula’s career.

Jan. 5, 1996 — Six days after a 37-22 playoff loss against Buffalo ends Shula’s 26th season with the Dolphins, he moves from his role as head coach to become Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Nov. 25, 1996 — At halftime of a 23-10 Monday night loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Shula is inducted into the Dolphin Honor Roll.

Jan. 25, 1997 — Shula is elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. July 26, 1997 — Shula becomes the sixth former member of the Dolphins to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

June 8, 2005 — At the team’s annual Awards Banquet, the Dolphins announce that the team’s Leadership Award is being renamed the Don Shula Leadership Award.

Jan. 31, 2010 — The Dolphins unveil the “Perfect Moment in Time” statue of honor of Shula at the team’s new corporate headquarters at Sun Life Stadium. The address to the front office is announced as 347 Don Shula Drive, in honor of his final victory total.

Dec. 4, 2011 — Shula is among nine Dolphins legends, as well as original owner Joe Robbie, honored on the team’s new Walk of Fame at Sun Life Stadium.

Aug. 4, 2013 — President Barack Obama welcomes Shula and more than 20 members of the 1972 Perfect Season Dolphins to the White House.

Jan. 4, 2020 — Shula celebrates his 90th birthday.

May 4, 2020 — Shula passes away at his home in Miami.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (AllDolphins Podcast) on YouTube and/or wherever you get your audio podcasts. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.