Dolphins 53-Man Roster Projection: Gaskin or Bowden, Or Both?

Miami Dolphins veterans will be reporting to training camp and practices will start this week as the team heads into the intense preparations for the start of the 2022 NFL season.

While injuries no doubt will play a factor and the possibility exists of a veteran or more joining the team at some point this summer, here's an early forecast of what the 53-man roster will look like after the final cuts of the summer.

QUARTERBACK

Currently on the roster: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson

Analysis: There's not a lot of suspense here beyond the question of whether the Dolphins will keep Thompson as a third quarterback or expose him to waivers to put him on the practice squad.

The 53-man roster projection (2): Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater

RUNNING BACK

Currently on the roster: Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, FB Alec Ingold, FB John Lovett, Gerrid Doaks, ZaQuandre White

Analysis: The Dolphins revamped the running back corps with the acquisitions of Mostert, Edmonds and Michel via free agency and the departures of Duke Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, Malcolm Brown and Patrick Laird, One would think those three will make the roster if healthy, but Myles Gaskin had his moments each of the past two seasons and he'll be tough to cut. Alec Ingold appears solid as the fullback provided he's back from his 2021 torn ACK..

The 53-man roster projection (5): Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel, Myles Gaskin, FB Alec Ingold

WIDE RECEIVER

Currently on the roster: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., Erik Ezukanma, DeVonte Dedmon, River Cracraft, Cody Core, Braylon Sanders

Analysis: The battle here sure looks like it comes down to whether anybody can snatch a sixth spot at wide receiver because the first five look borderline locked in. Hill, Waddle and Wilson are locks, Ezukanma will make the team as a rookie fourth-round pick and Sherfield was signed to a three-year contract to serve as a gunner and has experience with Mike McDaniel. From this vantage point, the battle for a potential sixth spot would be between Bowden and Cracraft, with Preston Williams on the outside looking in.

The 53-man roster projection (6): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield, Erik Ezukanma, Lynn Bowden Jr.

TIGHT END

Currently on the roster: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Cethan Carter, Hunter Long

Analysis: The only question here is whether the Dolphins go with five tight ends, which is rare, for a second consecutive season. Given their resume, Gesicki and Smythe appear safe and Long should make the team as a second-year third-round pick. Carter has a big advantage over Shaheen with his past experience as an H-back.

The 53-man roster projection: (4) Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter

OFFENSIVE LINE

Currently on the roster: C/G Michael Deiter, G Robert Jones, G Solomon Kindley, G/T Robert Hunt, G/T Austin Jackson, OL Connor Williams, T Terron Armstead, T Larnel Coleman, G/T Liam Eichenberg, T Greg Little, T Adam Pankey, T Kion Smith, T Kellen Diesch, T Blaise Andries, C/G Cole Barnwart

Analysis: The Dolphins offensive line is a major question mark heading into camp, not only in terms of who'll make the opening-day roster but who'll wind up playing at what spot. Based on draft capital spent and resume, Hunt, Jackson, Williams, Armstead and Eichenberg figure to be locks to make the 53-man roster, but there should be no assumptions beyond that.

The 53-man roster projection (8): Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Michael Deiter, Robert Jones, Greg Little

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Currently on the roster: DE Emmanuel Ogbah, DL Adam Butler, DT Raekwon Davis, DT John Jenkins, DT Benito Jones, DT Zach Sieler, DT Christian Wilkins, DL Ben Stille, DE Jordan Williams

Analysis: The Dolphins have everybody back from last year after re-signing Jenkins late in the offseason, and it's going to be difficult for any of the young players to earn a spot here.

The 53-man roster projection (6): Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Adam Butler, Emmanuel Ogbah, John Jenkins

LINEBACKERS

Currently on the roster: Darius Hodge, Jaelan Phillips, Brennan Scarlett, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Sam Eguavoen, Calvin Munson, Duke Riley, Elandon Roberts, Channing Tindall, Cameron Goode, Porter Gustin, Melvin Ingram III, Deandre Johnson

Analysis: This includes edge defenders and off-the-ball linebackers and the two newcomers who figure to make the team are Ingram and Tindall. Phillips, Baker, Van Ginkel and Roberts also should be on the 53, leaving Scarlett, Eguavoen, Munson, Riley, Gustin and seventh-round pick Goode to battle for likely three spots.

The 53-man roster projection (9): Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Channing Tindall, Melvin Ingram III, Brennan Scarlett, Sam Eguavoen, Duke Riley

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Currently on the roster: CB Javaris Davis, CB Xavien Howard, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Byron Jones, CB Nik Needham, CB Trill Williams, DB Elijah Campbell, DB Keion Crossen, DB D'Angelo Ross, DB Quincy Wilson, S Clayton Fejedelem, S Jevon Holland, S Brandon Jones, S Sheldrick Redwine, S Eric Rowe, CB Elijah Hamilton, CB Kader Kohou, S Verone McKinley III

Analysis: This is one of the deepest positions on the roster and we're looking at eight defensive backs who figure to have a spot secured on the 53, with Howard, Byron Jones, Brandon Jones, Needham, Crossen, Holland, Igbinoghene and Rowe. The other two spots figure to come down to special teams and be contested among Campbell, Williams, Wilson, Fejedelem and the rookie free agent McKinley.

The 53-man roster projection (10): Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland, Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen, Eric Rowe, Nik Needham, Quincy Wilson, Clayon Fejedelem

SPECIALISTS

Currently on the roster: K Jason Sanders, P Thomas Morstead, P Tommy Heatherly, LS Blake Ferguson, KR DeVonte Dedmon

Analysis: We included Dedmon here, as well as wide receiver, because his best and probably only way to earn a roster spot would come if the Dolphins decided to dedicate a spot for a returner. The competition at punter logically should go Morstead's way given his NFL credentials.

The 53-man roster projection (3): K Jason Sanders, P Thomas Morstead, LS Blake Ferguson