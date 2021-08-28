Yet Another Move on the Offensive Line

The moves keep coming on the offensive line for the Miami Dolphins, who have made a second trade this week to acquire a player at the position.

The Dolphins this time picked up center/guard Greg Mancz from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a conditional late-round pick, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Mancz has considerable NFL experience, having played 58 games with 28 starters over the past six seasons with the Houston Texans.

The Ravens signed Mancz to a futures contract in January of this year after he spent the 2020 season on the Texans practice squad. He was elevated from the practice squad to play in four games last season.

Mancz's most productive season in terms of playing time came in 2016 when he started all 16 games at center for the Texans. And it's certainly interesting to note that the Houston offensive coordinator that season was George Godsey, who is about to start his first regular season as Dolphins co-OC along with Eric Studesville.

Mancz entered the NFL in 2015 as a undrafted free agent out of Toledo.

This is the second time this year the Dolphins have picked up an interior offensive lineman, having signed Matt Skura as an unrestricted free agent in the spring.

While he was a starter in Baltimore, Skura has been the clear backup to third-year player Michael Deiter at center all camp and the arrival of Mancz might not bode well for his prospects of making the 53-man roster.

Based on the Dolphins depth chart, Mancz becomes the most experienced interior lineman on the team.

His addition shouldn't be overhyped, though, considering the Ravens likely traded him because he wasn't going to make their 53-man roster and considering Mancz couldn't make the 53-man roster of a very, very bad 2020 Houston team.

Earlier this week, the Dolphins acquired tackle Greg Little, a second-round pick in 2019, from the Carolina Panthers for a conditional seventh-round pick.