Three Players Come off COVID list

The Miami Dolphins got all but one of their players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday when tight ends Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter along with wide receiver Preston Williams were activated.

That leaves only tight end Mike Gesicki on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

To make room for the three players on the active roster, the Dolphins let go the three tight ends signed earlier this week, releasing Gabe Holmes and waiving Kalif Jackson and Sal Cannella.

The Dolphins are back to six tight ends currently on the active roster with Shaheen, Carter, Durham Smythe, rookie third-round pick Hunter Long, Chris Myarick and Carson Meier.

When it comes to Williams, it's important to note he remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list, where he's been since the start of training camp, as he continues to work his way back from the foot injury that cut short his 2020 season.

For those wondering, Williams would not count against the 53-man roster if he were to stay on PUP through the final cuts — they're not technically "final" because teams still make moves after getting down to 53 — and he would be sidelined for at least the first six regular season games.

Williams is one of two Dolphins players who have been on PUP since the start of training camp, the other being linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Players can't be put on PUP once they practice.