Dolphins Get Additions for Tampa Bay Game

The Miami Dolphins made a couple of additions to their roster Saturday afternoon, including moving defensive tackle Raekwon Davis back to the active roster.

The Dolphins also elevated from the practice squad two players: edge defender Jabaal Sheard and wide receiver Isaiah Ford.

The move involving Davis had been expected once he was able to return to practice Wednesday, which started the clock running on a three-week window for the Dolphins to make a final decision on his status.

The addition of Davis no doubt should help the Dolphins defense, though we'd caution against expecting the run defense to suddenly become a force.

Davis hasn't played since he was injured on the very first drive of the season opener against New England, a drive that began with a 35-yard run by Patriots running back Damien Harris.

As for the wide receivers, it was mildly interesting that the Dolphins chose to elevate Ford ahead of first-year player Kirk Merritt, who had a very strong showing in training camp and the preseason.

This might be a case where Ford's experience made the difference, particularly if he's called into action given the questionable status of DeVante Parker.

Head coach Brian Flores said Friday that Parker's availability for the game against the Buccaneers likely would be determined Sunday morning.

The Dolphins wide receiver corps against the Bucs also will include Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Preston Williams and Mack Hollins.

As for Sheard, he's shown pass-rushing ability during his career and might be used to try to get pressure on Tom Brady without having to blitz and sacrifice coverage.

It was the tactic used the New England Patriots in Brady's return to Gillette Stadium last Sunday night and Tampa Bay was held to 17 points, even though the Bucs were able to pull out a victory.

Center Cameron Tom was elevated from the practice squad last week but did not play against the Colts; Jamal Perry saw action on special teams each of the first two games after being elevated from the practice squad, once as a COVID replacement and the other as a standard elevation.

Each player can be elevated from the practice squad for a game twice during a season.