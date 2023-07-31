The Pro Bowl tackle figures to be a light schedule ramping up to the start of the regular season

A few days after losing one of their most significant players, the Miami Dolphins are ready to welcome another key piece back.

Tackle Terron Armstead will be activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list at some point Monday, ironically the first day the team practice in pads this summer.

Armstead dressed for practice Monday and was with his offensive line mates for stretching, though he did not take part in any position or team drill.

Armstead, who dealt with various injuries last season but still made the Pro Bowl for the fourth time, underwent a minor knee procedure a few weeks back and was seen in the first days of camp wearing a compression sleeve around his right leg.

Once the move officially is announced, he will become the second offensive lineman activated off PUP, joining offseason acquisition Isaiah Wynn, who came off the list Sunday.

The Dolphins now will have two PUP players left, cornerback Nik Needham and tight end Tanner Conner.

THE OUTLOOK FOR TERRON ARMSTEAD

Armstead coming off PUP obviously was the first step toward getting him ready for the start of the regular season, but that doesn't mean he'll be practicing on a full-time basis anytime soon, if at all.

The Dolphins figure to be judicious with their practice schedule with Armstead, so it could be a few days at least before he takes all his reps with the first-team offense.

As for the preseason, it probably would be consider a pretty big surprise at this point if Armstead appeared in any of the three games — Aug. 11 vs. Atlanta, Aug. 19 at Houston, Aug. 26 vs. Jacksonville.

While there's something to be said for establishing chemistry and cohesion among the offensive linemen, it's much important for the Dolphins to make sure they do everything in their power to get the most games possible out of Armstead, who unfortunately has yet to play a full regular season game in his career.

Moving off PUP will allow Armstead to take part in walk-throughs with the team, so there's value to him being off the list even if he doesn't practice.