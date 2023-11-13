The Miami Dolphins' obsession with speed continues to influence roster moves.

On Monday the Dolphins signed former Cleveland Browns’ receiver Anthony Schwartz, a 2021 third-round pick from Auburn, to the practice squad.

The Dolphins have a number of receivers banged up, starters like Jaylen Waddle (knee), Tyreek Hill (hip), Braxton Berrios (knee) nursing serious injuries, and Schwartz's speed and return skills could benefit the team in the second half of the season.

Schwartz, who ran a 4.25 40-time in the draft process, started three of the 25 games he's played the previous two seasons, and caught 14 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown during his tenure in Cleveland. He also gained 96 rushing yards on 10 carries and scored one touchdown.

During the 2021 career he's also returned 15 kickoffs for 322 yards, which could come in handy if Berrios' needs to have his returner role limited.

River Cracraft is also coming back from a shoulder injury. He must return to the 53-man roster by next Tuesday or remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season. The Dolphins would need to move a player to injured reserve, or waive someone to make room for Cracraft, who has experience playing all three receiver spots.

"He's had a couple good weeks of practice and hasn't had any setbacks," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said about Cracraft, who contributed six receptions he turned into 87 yards and a touchdown in the three games he's played this season. "He's chomping at the bit and will probably show his face soon than later."

Waddle, who is second on the team with 40 receptions, which he's turned into 522 yards and three touchdowns, suffered a knee injury against the Chiefs he continued to play through. Waddle, a third-year veteran, has fought through injuries all of 2023, and this knee issue will likely be the latest chapter in that journey. Last week he was on the injury report with a back injury that flared up in Miami's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chase Claypool, the receiver added via trade last month, has been nursing a knee injury that he's been playing through.