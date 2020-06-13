Dolphins Add to Coaching Staff

The Miami Dolphins have added the son of University of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz as a coaching assistant and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kolby Smith as offensive quality control coach, according to ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates.

Steve Ferentz joins the Dolphins staff after spending the past two years at Central Michigan University as a graduate assistant.

Ferentz was a two-year letterman (2016-17) at Iowa as an offensive lineman, where he followed his brothers Brian and James.

James currently is an offensive lineman with the New England Patriots and Brian is the offensive coordinator at Iowa.

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has ties to the Ferentz family from his time with the New England Patriots because Brian was an assistant there from 2008-11 and James was a backup on the 2018 team that won Super Bowl LIII.

Smith played three seasons with the Chiefs (2007-09) and appeared in 27 games with nine starts. His best season came in 2007 when he rushed for 407 yards and two touchdowns. Smith was born in Tallahassee.

Smith was a running backs coach in the college ranks the past eight seasons, including four years at Louisville (2014-18) before he worked at Rutgers last year.

The rest of Flores' staff with the Dolphins includes offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, assistant special teams coach Brendan Farrell, tight ends coach George Godsey, assistant wide receivers coach Josh Grizzard, defensive line coach Marion Hobby, assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre, assistant defensive backs coach Curt Kuntz, assistant defensive line coach Rob Leonard, offensive line coach Steve Marshall, running backs coach Eric Studesville, quality control coach Mike Judge, head strength and conditioning coach Dave Puloka and assistant strength and conditioning coach Jim Arthur.