The Miami Dolphins are bringing in even more speed to their already fast offense after agreeing to terms with wide receiver Chosen Anderson

The Miami Dolphins have added another deep threat receiver, a veteran talent who can potentially make the offense more dynamic.

Chosen Anderson, formerly known as Robbie Anderson, agreed to terms with Dolphins on Saturday evening.

The South Florida product from South Plantation High announced his decision to sign with Miami on his Instagram story, writing “I’m coming home,” and tagging the Dolphins account.

A source confirmed that Anderson, who lives in the Weston area, hasn’t formally signed with the Dolphins, a team he’s long wanted to join. But the signing is imminent and likely will happen before the Dolphins begin their offseason training Monday.

Anderson is seeking a fresh start after a difficult past two seasons playing in Carolina for his college coach, Matt Rhule.

The seven-year veteran spent last season with the Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. He was traded from Carolina to Arizona after just six games. He played in 10 games for the Cardinals, who released him earlier this spring to clear $12 million in cap space.

Anderson finished 2022 with 20 receptions for 282 yards and one touchdown. It was the worst statistical season of the former Temple standout's career, during which he pulled down 375 passes in 111 games, turning them into 4,965 yards and 29 touchdowns.

ANDERSON'S LIKELY ROLE WITH THE DOLPHINS

Anderson is known for his ability to stretch the field, so there’s a good chance the 29-year-old could become the Dolphins’ No. 3 receiver since Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both have experience playing the slot role.

Anderson typically works outside, but he’s an above-average route runner who plays with a savviness to him.

He likely will compete with Braxton Berrios, a slot receiver and punt returner who was added this offseason; Cedrick Wilson Jr, a veteran who is on the trade block; Erik Ezukanma, a 2022 fourth-round pick who sparingly played last season; and River Cracraft for a prominent role in Miami’s offense.

Anderson has 86 games of starting experience, and has played in four different NFL offenses, so it likely won’t be too much of a challenge to learn Mike McDaniel’s scheme.

He has admired Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from afar for years, and playing with him likely was a factor in his decision to sign with the Dolphins.

One of the main issues Anderson has had throughout his career was the caliber of quarterbacks with whom he’s had to work.

Anderson's best NFL season came in 2020 when he became Teddy Bridgewater’s primary target in Carolina, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s unlikely that Anderson will be put in position to accumulate those types of numbers, but the Dolphins likely will provide Anderson a chance to get his career back on track, while playing in front of family and friends.