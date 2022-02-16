Dolphins Among Betting Favorites for Wilson and Rodgers (If They Switch Teams)

The Miami Dolphins seem to be all in on Tua Tagovailoa, but that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from including them in the potential chase for big-name quarterbacks

The Miami Dolphins certainly seem to be all in on Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback in the 2022 season, based on reports during their coaching search and then comments from new head coach Mike McDaniel.

But there's clearly some skepticism about that, at least when it comes to oddsmakers.

How else to explain the Dolphins being listed among the favorites when it comes to the new teams for Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson should they move on from the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks this offseason?

THE ODDS INVOLVING AARON RODGERS

The Dolphins come in third as the most likely destination for Rodgers if he's not back in Green Bay, according to Covers.com. The Dolphins are listed at +500, trailing only the Denver Broncos (+200) and Pittsburgh Steelers (+350) as the biggest favorites.

The Dolphins, however, are only tied for seventh among favorites to become Rodgers' next team if he moves from Green Bay, according to SportsBetting.ag and BetOnline.ag.

The top six for those two sportsbooks are San Francisco, Denver, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and New Orleans.

THE ODDS INVOLVING RUSSELL WILSON

When it comes to Wilson, both SportsBetting.ag and BetOnline.ag have the Dolphins with +500 odds (betting $100 to win $500), making them the fourth-biggest favorites behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+350), New Orleans Saints (+400) and Pittsburgh Steelers (+400).

Incoming QB coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell, incidentally, has worked with both Wilson and Rodgers during his 22 years as an NFL assistant coach. He was offensive coordinator in Seattle for Wilson's first six seasons (2012-17) and he was quarterbacks coach for the Packers during Rodgers' rookie season in 2005.

ALL SIGNS POINT TO TUA

That said, all the signs since the end of the 2021 season have pointed to the Dolphins moving forward with Tagovailoa as their quarterback.

There were reports during the coaching search that owner Stephen Ross and GM Chris Grier were looking for a candidate willing to work with Tagovailoa, and then there was the video of the FaceTime call between new head coach Mike McDaniel and Tua that the team put out on its social platforms.

"We're gonna have an extensive professional relationship, my man," McDaniel is heard saying to Tua. "One thing I know about you is you have the ambition to be great. My job is to coach you to get all that greatness out. And it's gonna be fun, man, it's gonna be work but I know you're not afraid of that.

"So this is an awesome day for me. And I'm damn sure gonna make sure that when you look back on this day, you're gonna be like, 'Damn, that was one of the best days of my career too.' But I'll earn that from you, you got me?"

The words, and even more importantly the team's decision to push them out on social media, certainly don't suggest the Dolphins are looking to make a trade for a big-name quarterback.

But, at least for now, that's not how oddsmakers are seeing things.