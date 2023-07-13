See what anonymous opposing scouts had to say about the 2023 Miami Dolphins

Oftentimes, the best assessment/evaluation/critique you can get is one where what is said can't come back to bite that insider in the backside.

That's one of the reasons anonymity is important in the world of journalism, and sports reporting is no exception.

I'm a big fan of the super early season previews from outlets like Athlon Sports because of their anonymous scouting sections.

I usually find them filling, and informative. But this year I found myself quite disappointed with how lazy Athlon Sport's "Scouting the Dolphins" section was.

That's why I felt it was important to analyze it word-for-word to provide some context, feedback.

Buckle up.....You can find my take in Italics.

OPPOSING SCOUTS SIZE UP MIAMI:

“Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion issues are really serious….

[While this is a valid concern, I wonder if they say the same thing about Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, who also suffered two concussions last season? I looked, and they don’t. The magazine writes: “Pickett showed enough to believe in his upside as a starting quarterback,” which is rubbish considering he threw seven touchdowns and nine interceptions as a rookie quarterback.]

“Obviously [Tagovailoa] got cleared, but he’s susceptible to these things now. Beyond the availability issue, you have to worry about his long-term well-being….

[That's a fair criticism I've heard since Tagovailoa suffered a potentially career-threatening hip injury during his final season at Alabama. I personally know six teams that took him off their draft board fearing he wouldn't last longer than six seasons in the NFL].

“When Tua is healthy he’s very accurate, and his arm strength isn’t bad at all. He can get the football where it needs to go.

[It’s good to hear a scout clarify this because some of the anti-Tua crowd will still make this claim, as if he didn’t lead the NFL in big plays last year, and yards per attempt.]

“Tyreek Hill is worth every penny. [Ain’t that the truth]. What a deep threat that guy is….

"Jaylen Waddle doesn’t get as much attention as Tyreek, but he’s for real….[This is also true. Waddle led the NFL in yards per reception last year (18.1), and delivered his second straight 1,000 yard receiving season].

Scouts criticize Dolphins O-line

“Terron Armstead was a strong investment at left tackle last season, but Austin Jackson was a liability in pass protection on the other side….

[Jackson played 84 offensive snaps over the course of two games, and he wasn't healthy for either of them because of his ankle injury. This isn't an excuse. It's a fact. But I’ll be watching the pass pro closely during training camp].

“I don’t think their interior line of Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams and Robert Hunt is really good enough….

[That’s a fair criticism. I’m not sure Miami has the ideal guards they need to make the outside zone scheme work, and that’s not just on Eichenberg. I often wonder if Hunt, who happens to be an impending free agent, is a good fit for this scheme]. Williams clearly excelled at center last season and there was no mention of this in the interior breakdown. Was that an oversight?]

Is Miami's run game "rock solid?"

“Mike McDaniel showed me a lot last year. He’s a very smart coach….

“The running game is rock-solid with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr….

[What does rock-solid mean, exactly? Mostert did average 4.9 yards per attempt last season, and Wilson averaged 4.7. But can that pair deliver a top 16 rushing game in 2023? That’s my biggest concern about the Dolphins offense heading into this season. Will McDaniel commit to the run game, balancing out Miami's pass obsessed offense? And why no mention of rookie De'Von Achane?]

Breading down Dolphins defense

“Jaelan Phillips still has more upside to reach as a pass rusher….[Indeed he does considering Phillips, who has recorded 15.5 sacks in the past two seasons, missed on finishing nearly a dozen sacks last season. He'll likely learn to close out plays this season].

“The Dolphins are in contract talks, off and on, with Christian Wilkins. I think they are going to pay him, which makes sense….

“Bradley Chubb is arguably their best defensive player overall. [REALLY?!] He’s one of the best all-around front-seven players in the league….

[That’s high praise for Chubb, which makes me re-evaluate what we initially saw, and his body of work in Denver, which wasn’t overwhelming].

Assessing Miami's secondary

“Xavien Howard has something to prove this year…

[Money’s always a motivator for Howard, who is due $18.5 million next season. Howard has a $3 million roster bonus due next year, and $4 million is that salary becomes guaranteed on March 18. There’s no way he sees that money without having a dynamic season, which I believe he will have].

“Adding Jalen Ramsey - the rich keep getting richer.”

[That’s it? No addressing his alleged declining play last season with the Rams? No talk about Ramsey teaming up with Howard for the best cornerback duo in the NFL?]

“Emmanuel Ogbah’s career is declining….

[This seemed like a throw it in there statement that lacks research and context. Ogbah had one injury-marred season last year because of a torn triceps injury. Where is the proof he's on the decline? Just his age (29)?]

“Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland are one of the best safety tandems in the NFL.

[The fact Jones’ name was said/written first is a bit fishy, makes this claim seem disingenuous. I’ll believe that when I see it. Not only do I wonder if Jones will be healthy for the start of the 2023 season, but I also wonder if Vic Fangio’s defense, which has created quite a few dynamic safeties, fits Jones’ skillset?]