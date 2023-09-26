Dolphins History Lesson: 3-0 Starts and What Comes Next
The Miami Dolphins not only set numerous records during their 70-20 blowout victory against the Denver Broncos on Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, they secured their second consecutive 3-0 start and the franchise's 16th overall.
This marks the first time the Dolphins have started 3-0 in back-to-back years since they did it three straight years from 1994-96.
The first time the Dolphins started a season by winning their first three games, they ended up winning every single one of their games. Yep, it was the 1972 season when Miami went 14-0 in the regular season and made it 17-0 after winning Super Bowl VII.
DOLPHINS RECORD THROUGH THREE GAMES
3-0 — 16 times
2-1 — 18 times
1-2 — 15 times
0-3 — 8 times
1-1-1 — 1 time
WHAT'S HAPPENED AFTER THE DOLPHINS HAVE STARTED 3-0
A 3-0 start obviously is encouraging for what it could mean for the rest of the season, not so much for the fourth game.
On those 14 prior occasions the Dolphins started 3-0, they have a 6-9 record in their the fourth game.
That most recently happened last season when the Dolphins lost in the Thursday night game at Cincinnati, 27-15, after starting the season with victory against New England, Baltimore and Buffalo.
In terms of the full season, the Dolphins have made the playoffs 10 of the 15 seasons they started 3-0, including obviously last season.
THE DOLPHINS SEASONS WITH A 3-0 START
2022 — 3-0 start, 9-8 record, lost in AFC first round, Game 4: L 27-15 at Cincinnati
2018 — 3-0 start, 7-9 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 38-7 at New England
2013 — 3-0 start, 8-8 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 38-17 at New Orleans
2002 — 3-0 start, 9-7 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 38-20 at Kansas City
1998 — 3-0 start, 10-6 record, lost in AFC divisional round, Game 4: L 20-9 at N.Y. Jets
1996 — 3-0 start, 8-8 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 10-6 at Indianapolis
1995 — 4-0 start, 9-7 record, lost in AFC wild-card round, Game 4: W 26-23 at Cincinnati
1994 — 3-0 start, 11-5 record, lost in AFC divisional round, Game 4: L 38-35 at Minnesota
1992 — 6-0 start, 11-5 start, lost in AFC Championship Game, Game 4: W 37-10 at Buffalo
1984 — 11-0 start, 14-2 record, lost in Super Bowl XIX, Game 4: W 44-7 vs. Indianapolis
1982 — 3-0 start, 7-2 record, lost in Super Bowl XVII, Game 4, L 23-17 at Tampa Bay
1981 — 4-0 start, 11-4-1 record, lost in AFC divisional round, Game 4: W 31-28 at Baltimore
1979 — 4-0 start, 10-6 record, lost in AFC divisional round, Game 4: W 31-16 vs. Chicago
1977 — 3-0 start, 10-4 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 45-28 at Baltimore
1972 — 14-0 start, 14-0 record, won Super Bowl VII, Game 4: W 27-17 at N.Y. Jets