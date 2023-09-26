The blowout victory against the Denver Broncos gave the Miami Dolphins the 16th 3-0 start in team history

The Miami Dolphins not only set numerous records during their 70-20 blowout victory against the Denver Broncos on Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, they secured their second consecutive 3-0 start and the franchise's 16th overall.

This marks the first time the Dolphins have started 3-0 in back-to-back years since they did it three straight years from 1994-96.

The first time the Dolphins started a season by winning their first three games, they ended up winning every single one of their games. Yep, it was the 1972 season when Miami went 14-0 in the regular season and made it 17-0 after winning Super Bowl VII.

DOLPHINS RECORD THROUGH THREE GAMES

3-0 — 16 times

2-1 — 18 times

1-2 — 15 times

0-3 — 8 times

1-1-1 — 1 time

WHAT'S HAPPENED AFTER THE DOLPHINS HAVE STARTED 3-0

A 3-0 start obviously is encouraging for what it could mean for the rest of the season, not so much for the fourth game.

On those 14 prior occasions the Dolphins started 3-0, they have a 6-9 record in their the fourth game.

That most recently happened last season when the Dolphins lost in the Thursday night game at Cincinnati, 27-15, after starting the season with victory against New England, Baltimore and Buffalo.

In terms of the full season, the Dolphins have made the playoffs 10 of the 15 seasons they started 3-0, including obviously last season.

THE DOLPHINS SEASONS WITH A 3-0 START

2022 — 3-0 start, 9-8 record, lost in AFC first round, Game 4: L 27-15 at Cincinnati

2018 — 3-0 start, 7-9 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 38-7 at New England

2013 — 3-0 start, 8-8 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 38-17 at New Orleans

2002 — 3-0 start, 9-7 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 38-20 at Kansas City

1998 — 3-0 start, 10-6 record, lost in AFC divisional round, Game 4: L 20-9 at N.Y. Jets

1996 — 3-0 start, 8-8 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 10-6 at Indianapolis

1995 — 4-0 start, 9-7 record, lost in AFC wild-card round, Game 4: W 26-23 at Cincinnati

1994 — 3-0 start, 11-5 record, lost in AFC divisional round, Game 4: L 38-35 at Minnesota

1992 — 6-0 start, 11-5 start, lost in AFC Championship Game, Game 4: W 37-10 at Buffalo

1984 — 11-0 start, 14-2 record, lost in Super Bowl XIX, Game 4: W 44-7 vs. Indianapolis

1982 — 3-0 start, 7-2 record, lost in Super Bowl XVII, Game 4, L 23-17 at Tampa Bay

1981 — 4-0 start, 11-4-1 record, lost in AFC divisional round, Game 4: W 31-28 at Baltimore

1979 — 4-0 start, 10-6 record, lost in AFC divisional round, Game 4: W 31-16 vs. Chicago

1977 — 3-0 start, 10-4 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 45-28 at Baltimore

1972 — 14-0 start, 14-0 record, won Super Bowl VII, Game 4: W 27-17 at N.Y. Jets