The March 13 kickoff the new league year is the highlight

It's been more than a week since the Miami Dolphins' 2023 season ended, and that means that attention already has begun shifting to the offseason and taking the first steps toward the next season.

With that in mind, here's the rundown of the official 2023-24 NFL offseason calendar. Miami Dolphins items of notes indicated.

Dates Subject to change

JANUARY 2024

January 8 — Clubs may begin signing free agent players for the 2024 season.

-- Earliest permissible date for clubs to renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of a drafted rookie who was selected in any round of the 2021 NFL Draft or any undrafted rookie who signed in 2022. Any permissible renegotiated or extended player contract will not be considered a rookie contract, and will not be subject to the rules that limit rookie contracts.

-- Clubs may exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. For the Dolphins, that would be WR Jaylen Waddle and LB Jaelan Phillips.

January 15 — Special Eligibility Deadline. Deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for Special Eligibility. A list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry into the 2024 NFL Draft will be sent to clubs on January 19.

January 28 — AFC and NFC Championship Games — Kansas City at Baltimore, Detroit at San Francisco

FEBRUARY 2024

February 4 — Pro Bowl Games.

February 11 — Super Bowl LVIII, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

February 20 — Beginning this date through 4:00 p.m., New York time on March 5, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

February 27-March 4 — NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

MARCH 2024

March 5 — Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 11-13 — During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 11 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

-- During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor (“Unrepresented Player”) is permitted to communicate directly with a new club’s front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. The club is responsible for confirming the player’s status as an Unrepresented Player.

-- No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

March 13 — The 2024 League Year and Free Agency signing period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

-- Trading period for 2024 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2023 contracts.

-- The first day of the 2024 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

March 24-27 — Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Florida.

APRIL 2024

April 1 — Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2023 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 15 — Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs

April 17 — Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a drafteligible player at its club facility.

April 18 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 24 — Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets.

-- Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 25-27 — NFL Draft, Detroit, Michigan. The Miami Dolphins currently are scheduled to have the 21st overall pick.

MAY 2024

May 2 — Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft.

May 3-6 or May 10-13 — Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft. The Dolphins have selected the second weekend after the draft the past two years.

May 13 — Rookie Football Development Programs begin

May 20-22 — Spring League Meeting/Coach Accelerator, Nashville, Tennessee.