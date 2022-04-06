Dolphins 2022 Free Agency, the Second Wave: Who's Left, What To (Or Not) Expect

The Miami Dolphins were very active signing free agents at the start of the new league year, but are they now done or just taking a pause?

The Miami Dolphins have been some kind of busy since the start of the new league year, so nobody should blame them if they've slowed down on the signing of unrestricted free agents from other teams.

The question it brings up, though, is whether the Dolphins are done or whether they'll revisit the idea during the so-called second wave of free agency.

The Biggest Remaining NFL Free Agents and Fits

To be sure, there are some big names who remain without a team after becoming UFAs this offseason, starting with safety Tyrann Mathieu, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, interior defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, tackle Duane Brown, edge defender Jerry Hughes, linebacker Anthony Barr and former Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller.

The list also includes several high-profile "street free agents," players who were released before the start of the new league year. That group includes center J.C. Tretter, edge defender Trey Flowers, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, wide receiver Cole Beasley and one-time Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Based on the current Dolphins roster, the apparent remaining needs would include center, inside linebacker and punter.

Tretter is the name that jumps out at center, but he had a $9.1 million base salary in 2021 and he's 31 years old. If he checks out physically, one really intriguing name at linebacker is Kwon Alexander, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017 but has played a full season only once since entering the NFL in 2015. Among punters, a few veterans remain without a team, namely Thomas Morstead, Kevin Huber and Lachlan Edwards.

Morstead actually was scheduled to visit the Dolphins on Wednesday, according to South Florida radio host Andy Slater.

The Recent History of Dolphins and the Second Wave

While it's always fun to look at the back UFAs still on the board once the calendar turns to April, precedent tells us not to expect a big splashy signing.

In fact, if the Dolphins end up signing Morstead after his visit this week, it arguably would qualify as the highest-profile UFA the Dolphins have signed past March in the new millennium — excluding 2011 because free agency started in July that year as a result of the spring lockout.

Don't believe it?

Here's the rundown of UFAs the Dolphins have signed after March since 2000:

2001 — WR Dedric Ward, T Marcus Spriggs

2003 — WR Charlie Rogers

2006 — S Zeke Cooper, T Mike Pearson

2012 — LB Gary Guyton, S Tyrell Johnson, WR Legedu Naanee

2014 — T Jason Fox, WR Damian Williams (not to be confused with RB Damien Williams)

2015 — CB Zack Bowman, G/T Jeff Linkenbach, C/G Jacques McClendon, LB Spencer Paysinger, DT C.J. Mosley

2018 — LB Terence Garvin

2020 — S Kavon Frazier

2021 — OL D.J. Fluker, DT John Jenkins

OK, but what about "street free agents"? It's pretty similar, though we have found more notable names.

In 2012, the Dolphins signed wide receiver Chad Johnson in June; in 2014, they signed guard Daryn Colledge in late June; in 2016, they signed running back Arian Foster in mid-July.

Colledge started 13 games for the Dolphins in that 2014 season, but Johnson was cut in training camp and Foster retired after four games and two starts.

The moral of the story is that while it's certainly possible the Dolphins might pick up a veteran between now and the start of training camp, the reality is that all the really significant additions already have taken place.