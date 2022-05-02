Thoughts on the Dolphins in 2023 Mock Drafts

The inevitable "way-too-early" mock drafts already are out and they feature a lot of interesting names (and positions) as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins

Just as grades posted immediately after the draft, mock drafts a year ahead of time are an inevitable part of the football media landscape.

And while they get ridiculed in certain circles, there's an interest of them and they do serve a purpose in providing an early look at some of the top prospects heading into the 2022 college football season.

Those "way-too-early" mock drafts also offer some kind of clue as to what national media members perceive as upcoming needs to NFL franchises. And that just might be the most interesting aspect of those exercises.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some "way-too-early" 2023 mock dirafts from national media outlets, along with our analysis — strictly from a positional standpoint.

The Dolphins currently are scheduled to have two first-round picks in 2023 — their own and that of the San Francisco 49ers — and the draft orders usually are determined by Super Bowl odds.

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson)

17th pick — T Zion Nelson, Miami (Fla.)

Pick analysis: Nelson made an appearance in this space a year ago but he returned to school for another season. It was a smart decision; for as athletic as he is, Nelson's also incredibly raw, but if he puts it all together he'll be in the first-round mix.

All Dolphins analysis: The Dolphins likely will enter their 2022 training camp with veteran Terron Armstead as the anchor of the line at left tackle but with question marks at right tackle. Under this scenario, Nelson maybe would start at right tackle or even inside at guard the way Laremy Tunsil did in his rookie season in 2016 when Miami still had Branden Albert to play left tackle.

27th pick — QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Pick analysis: If Tua can't make it work next season the Dolphins may look elsewhere. Rattler was in this space 12 months ago and, well, he had a forgettable '21 season at Oklahoma. He's since transferred to South Carolina and if it all clicks for him in Columbia he could be among the first QBs drafted.

All Dolphins analysis: The only way the Dolphins will take a quarterback in the first round in the 2023 draft if they've decided to move on from Tua as their guy, and this pick suggests a lack of faith in his ability to deliver in 2022. Another point here is that the Dolphins indeed to look for a quarterback in the 2023 draft, they might be inclined to package their two first-round picks to move into the top 10 or even top 5.

Pro Football Focus (Michael Renner)

17th pick — CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Pick analysis: Yet another 2020 five-star. Ringo was impressive in his first year as a starter for the Bulldogs in 2021. He’s got 4.3 speed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. His pick-six in the National Championship Game sealed the win for Georgia.

All Dolphins analysis: Now, this pick makes perfect sense from a positional standpoint because age and/or salary issues is going to force the Dolphins to move from Xavien Howard and/or Byron Jones at some point, hence the idea of getting an elite cornerback in the draft.

27th pick — RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Pick analysis: The fastest running back in the draft goes to the fastest offense in the NFL. Achane has a 100m personal best of 10.14 seconds, and it shows on the football field. In all, 27 of his 130 carries last season went for 10 or more yards. He’s earned elite rushing grades both seasons with the Aggies.

All Dolphins analysis: This is a hard one to buy, if for no other reason than the Dolphins have bypassed running backs in premium rounds regularly in recent years and the 49ers model when Mike McDaniel was there also didn't call for early-round running backs.

The Draft Network

17th pick — IOL Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

Pick analysis: The Dolphins have made notable strides to improve the offensive line this offseason but can still find an upgrade at center. Patterson has been a stalwart for the Irish and can help stabilize the center position for the Dolphins.

All Dolphins analysis: Yeah, we definitely could see the Dolphins go for an offensive lineman if the performance doesn't take a big step forward in 2022.

27th pick — EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Pick analysis: The Dolphins are committed to Emmanuel Ogbah and have an emerging talent in Jaelan Phillips but NFL teams can never have enough options to play on the edge. Foskey is a balanced defender against the run and pass that would give the Dolphins yet another versatile option.

All Dolphins analysis: As we head into the 2022 season, edge defender certainly doesn't appear to be a position of need for the Dolphins, particularly since Andrew Van Ginkel offers some impact as a backup.

The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)

16th pick — EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Pick analysis: The Dolphins, with limited picks in 2022 because of the Tyreek Hill trade, should be in better position to address their key defensive need for the pass rush next year.

26th pick — CB Tre'Vius Tomlinson, TCU

Pick analysis: The Dolphins need to think about moving on from expensive and disappointing former Cowboy Byron Jones in 2023. They should covet the speed and athletic energy in coverage that LaDainian's nephew can provide.

Pro Football Network (Cam Mellor)

16th pick — RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Pick analysis: It’s rare to select a running back in the first round nowadays. But Bijan Robinson is even rarer. A special kind of player with three-down ability, Robinson is the best running back prospect since perhaps Saquon Barkley. He’s dependable and racks up yards after contact with the best of them. Robinson has speed, elusiveness, power, and the ability to take any touch to the house. He does this all while standing at 6’0” and 215 pounds.

27th pick — T Connor Galvin, Baylor

Pick analysis: Get to know the name Connor Galvin if you don’t already. A truly gifted tackle prospect, the praises don’t just start at scouts. It starts with offensive line mastermind Eric Mateos. Galvin is a fabulous pass blocker, setting a great anchor and fighting off hands incredibly well. He’s also a road-grader who has improved his skills every single year during his illustrious college career. Back for one final run at Baylor, Galvin would add a valuable weapon to the Dolphins’ offensive line that has struggled to find consistency over the years.