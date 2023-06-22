Dolphins Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

The Miami Dolphins will have 10 practices open to the public this summer, including the joint practices against the Atlanta Falcons at the Baptist Health Training Complex

The Miami Dolphins announced their 2023 training camp practice schedule Thursday, and it features 10 practices open for fans.

The highlights of the training camp schedule include the joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 ahead of their preseason opener matchup at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 11, as well as a team scrimmage at HRS on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The first practice open to the public will be Sunday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Fans can secure tickets for the 2023 Dolphins training camp beginning Thursday, July 6. Attendance for all open practices is free, but fans must reserve tickets through the Miami Dolphins Account Manager by Ticketmaster.

Practice times are subject to change and the most updated information can be found on http://miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp or the team’s official Twitter account @MiamiDolphins.

Here is the complete schedule of Dolphins practices open to the public:

Sunday, July 30 — 10:30 a.m.

Monday, July 31 — 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 — 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 — 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 — 10:30 a.m. (Member Only Day)

Saturday, Aug. 5 — 11 a.m.. (team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)

Tuesday, Aug. 8 — 10 a.m. (joint practice with Atlanta Falcons)

Wednesday, Aug. 9 — 10 a.m. (joint practice with Atlanta Falcons)

Wednesday, Aug. 23 — 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24 — 10:30 a.m.

The Dolphins will be conducting joint practices with the Houston Texans in Houston on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17 ahead of their preseason game at NRG Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19.