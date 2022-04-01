Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Coaches and the Media, Holland and Phillips, Hill and Watson, and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, from Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill in the running game, to potential draft targets and more

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Dixon Tam (@DixonTam):

I love Mike McDaniel and this new generation of head coaches that answer interview questions and provide actual insight. Very anti-Belichick. Who is your favorite all-time #Dolphins head coach to interview, and why? Bonus: Did you ever get on Shula’s bad side?

Hey Dixon, my favorite Dolphins head coach to interview was Dan Campbell and there’s not a close second. It was like shooting the breeze with a buddy who was an expert on the team and told you what was going on. Full disclosure: I really was rooting for him (from a selfish perspective) to get the permanent job in January 2016 before the Dolphins hired Adam Gase, who also was very good from a media standpoint. If interim head coaches aren’t eligible for this question, then I’d go with Jimmy Johnson, who also was brutally honest and actually would use the media to send messages to his players if he wasn’t happy with them. Bonus: I never did get on Shula’s bad side, though I did witness it happening to a college classmate before a season opener against Buffalo because he had the audacity to preface his question by mentioning the Dolphins’ problems against the Bills in those days (which was completely legitimate).

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey, Alain. Do you feel the same or differently about acquiring Tyreek Hill instead of Deshaun Watson? My question is referring not to trade or salary implications, but rather to each man’s off-field issues.

Hey Chris, here’s my position on this topic: When I wrote last year about the possibility of acquiring Watson and why the Dolphins absolutely should have gone for it, it always was PURELY from a football standpoint. And the same goes with Hill, whose acquisition was brilliant from a trade compensation standpoint (not totally sure I’m crazy about the new contract they gave him, but that’s a different story). The reason I’ve adopted this position of leaving morality out of the equation is that the NFL has long accepted players who have done (or have been accused of) some nasty things in their past. To be quite frank, I did find it kind of gross to see teams making all-out pitches to Watson with those 22 lawsuits hanging over him and Cleveland giving him the kind of contract it did also didn’t sit well for me on a personal level. There is a difference between Watson and Hill in that the “incidents” involving Hill happened several years ago and time has passed and his involved one woman as opposed to a serial issue, but I’ve applied the same logic to his arrival. I’m staying out of the moral aspect of acquiring Hill — and GM Chris Grier was asked about whether he did background work on him at the league meetings — because I don’t want to start having to eliminate all players with a nasty mark on their personal background when the NFL is OK with them playing (so who am I to say they shouldn’t?). And it would have been the same with Watson had the Dolphins ultimately acquired him.

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

Will the development of Holland at safety and Phillips playing multiple roles in this defense make it possible to see this unit improve even without adding new faces in FA?

Hey Chris, I think it’ll take more than just that, but that certainly would help. I also would offer that the Dolphins would be much better off just having Phillips rush the passer instead of having him in a multiple role where he’s sometimes dropping into coverage.

From Reza Hariri (Therealrezpect1):

Do you see anyone else getting cut prior to camp? Also keeping Gesicki & Parker only strengthens and diversify our offense, getting a 5th rd pick won’t help. I believe Miami can pick up a few more key pieces as vets get cut they don’t necessarily need the draft.

Hey Reza, I see your point about Gesicki and Parker, and I don’t believe I could see the Dolphins trading either for a fifth-round pick. In fact, I’m not sure I see the Dolphins trading Gesicki, period. But I do think Parker will get moved if the Dolphins can get a decent return for him because, again, an $8 million cap hit for a fourth receiver who doesn’t play special teams isn’t ideal. As for other possible cap casualties, I have mentioned previously that Cethan Carter could be a candidate and I could see Miami doing something with Eric Rowe’s contract.

From d. Edward (@Syr2Pitt2SD):

Multiple Choice: When will this free agency high come crashing down?

A. When we realize we don't have a viable right tackle?

B. When X leaves and we don't have a comparable replacement?

Hey Edward, by default the answer here has to be B because I don’t buy your premise of the Dolphins not having a viable right tackle because I’m going to keep maintaining that Robert Hunt is a viable right tackle. That doesn’t mean I think that B is a foregone conclusion, but it certainly has to be considered a possibility and I agree that it would be a major bummer after an uplifting offseason. And, truth be told, there are not many comparable replacements anywhere in the NFL.

From Mick (@Mrac317):

Hi Alain. Looking at the roster as of today, what position do you believe the Fins should focus on in the draft and name a player you might have your eye on.

Hey Mick, as I look at the Dolphins roster, I think the positions that call my attention are cornerback, inside linebacker, punter (nobody on the roster) and a big space-eating run stuffer, though they probably could address any position other than tight end. As for players I have my eye on, I’ll give you two: Oregon safety Verone McKinley III, who I wrote about during combie time, and SDSU punter Matt Araiza, though I wouldn’t select him until the fourth round.

From Steve , (@jujusimba7777):

How do these backup guys suit the new system: Adam Pankey, Larnel Coleman, Robert Jones, Greg Little, Kion Smith, Solomon Kindley. Any traded for late round picks? Do dolphins sign a FA punter prior to the draft ? Is it normal not to have one on the roster prior to the draft?

Hey Steve, I haven’t done extensive research on the topic regarding whether any of your O-linemen suit the incoming offensive scheme, but I’d tell you off the top that based on NFL resume and what I observed in camp last year I wouldn’t count on significant contributions from Pankey, Coleman and Smith. Because he’s not particularly mobile, I don’t see Kindley as a great fit for this offense, and I’m flat-out not sure when it comes to Jones and Little. As for the other question, the Dolphins wouldn’t get a late-round pick for any of those players. As for a punter, there’s really no rush. There will always be a veteran or two available during training camp if the Dolphins haven’t signed anybody by then.

From Dolphins Punch (@Dolphinspunch):

You heard a lot about wide receivers needing to block in this offense. With Waddle and Hill on the field, who's going to hold the blocks to help the running backs get to the second level? Thanks for your coverage by the way, Jake.

Hey Jake, first off, thanks very much. Second, it’s an interesting point you make, but maybe this notion of “wide receivers need to block in this offense” might have been overstated. Sure, the Dolphins won’t want Waddle and Hill to just let defenders go right by them, but that’s not why they’ll be on the field. Besides, there are ways to scheme it so Waddle and/or Hill can take defenders away from the play when it’s a run.

From #DreamIsHere (@pacificfinfan1):

What pick compensation do you think it would take for Grier to pull the trigger to trade Parker? I think a 3rd round pick does it.

Hey Dream, I think I’d be tempted to agree with you that a third-round pick would get it done. But, as always with these things, there’s a poker game going on because interested teams want to get him on the cheap (or not have to trade for him at all) and the Dolphins want to get as much compensation as possible.