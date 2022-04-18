Dolphins Fill In the Numbers

The Miami Dolphins assigned jersey numbers to their newcomers, and Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead kept their familiar digits

The Miami Dolphins took to social media Monday to reveal jersey numbers for their newcomers, and the prized offseason acquisitions will be sporting their usual digits.

That means number 10 for wide receiver Tyreek Hill and number 72 for offensive tackle Terron Armstead, the two prized pick-ups of the offseason.

Also keeping his longtime number will be Teddy Bridgewater, who again will be 5.

NEW DOLPHINS JERSEY NUMBERS AND THE PLAYERS' HISTORY

Here are the other new jersey numbers assigned, along with each player's number history:

RB Chase Edmonds, 2: Edmonds wore that number last year for Arizona after wearing 29 his first three seasons.

WR Lynn Bowden Jr., 3: It's the third number for Bowden since he joined the Dolphins in 2020 after 15 that first year and 6 in 2021.

P Thomas Morstead, 4: This is the number Morstead wore during his stint with the Jets last year after wearing 6 during his 12 years in New Orleans.

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., 11: Wilson is going back to the number he wore his first two seasons in Dallas before switching to 1 last year.

WR Trent Sherfield, 14: This will be a new number for Sherfield, who wore 16 his first three years in San Franicsco and 81 last year.

CB Keion Crossen, 27: Likewise, this will be the first time wearing 27 for Crossen, who wore 35 with the Patriots and Texans and 31 with the Giants last year.

FB Alec Ingold, 30: Ingold wore 45 all three of his seasons with the Raiders.

RB Raheem Mostert, 31: Mostert keeps the number he wore during his seasons with the 49ers after having four numbers with four teams his first two years in the NFL, including 27 during his one-game stint with the Dolphins in 2015.

G/T Connor Williams, 58: Williams is switching from the 52 he wore in Dallas. The number 52 already belongs to Elandon Roberts.

DT John Jenkins, 77: Jenkins has a new number after re-signing with the Dolphins after wearing 90 in 2021. This will now be Jenkins' sixth NFL number after he previously wore 92, 73, 91 and 95.

Other new Dolphins jersey numbers:

16 — QB Chris Streveler

28 — CB Javaris Davis

35 — DB D'Angelo Ross

36 — CB Quincy Wilson

46 — FB John Lovett

83 — WR DeVonte Dedmon

85 — WR River Cracraft

89 — WR Colby Core

96 — DE Daeshon Hall