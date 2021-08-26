August 26, 2021
Dolphins 2021 Training Camp: August 26 Practice Observations

Highlights, lowlights and anecdotes from the Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex
Highlights, lowlights and observations from the August 26 Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for the preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals:

-- Dolphins practice report: on the side not working Cethan Carter and Vince Biegel . Not spotted at practice: Preston Williams, Adam Shaheen, Albert Wilson, Adam Pankey … DeVante Parker again wearing a red jersey … Javaris Davis back at practice.

-- The Dolphins again conducted practice without officials.

-- The weather conditions were much more ideal on this day, without the wind and sand storm (caused by nearby construction) of the previous day.

-- Linebacker Elandon Roberts again started with the first-team defense. He delivered a hard hit on running back Salvon Ahmed in an 11-on-11 period and was sent to jog around one of the two fields.

-- Tight end Hunter Long had a nice reception near the sideline working against Byron Jones.

-- Cornerback Nik Needham had a diving pass breakup of a Tua pass intended for Jaylen Waddle.

-- Needham and Justin Coleman split reps as the slot corner with the first-team defense.

-- Jacoby Brissett threw a perfect pass down and out to the right to Malcolm Perry.

-- Jaylen Waddle made a nice catch of a Tua pass near the sideline in a 7-on-7 period, but then he pounded the turf with the football out of frustration for getting injured. He was walking a little gingerly, but it didn't look like anything serious. He was back in the huddle after a few plays.

-- Long later dropped a low but easily catchable pass from Tua down the middle while covered again by Jones.

-- Tua came back with a beautiful throw the middle to Parker.

-- Jones came back with a nice pass breakup against Kirk Merritt over the middle.

-- New tackle Greg Little did a great job in a one-on-one pass-rushing drill, stonewalling Jaelan Phillips while lining up on the left side and then Brennan Scarlett while lining up on the right.

-- Brissett threw a beautiful pass to tight end Chris Myarick over safety Clayton Fejedelem.

-- CB Cre'Von LeBlanc was examined by a trainer. He limped and is now sitting behind one of the end zones with his right foot off.

-- Merritt was used as the first kickoff returner in a special teams coverage drill.

-- On the first play of a team period with crowd noise piped in, the shotgun snap from Michael Deiter went right past Tua, obviously not the kind of start you want in this type of simulation.

-- Jesse Davis was kept out of the latter part of part of practice, and Larnel Coleman got snaps with the first-team offense at right tackle.

-- Linebacker Duke Riley got to Brissett for a would-be sack, and Jaelan Phillips did the same on the very next snap.

-- Roberts dropped an easy interception on a pass that Tua threw right to him, then jogged off the field and did some push-ups.

-- Waddle dropped an easy pass over the middle from Tua. This has been an issue throughout camp.

-- Long came up with a second catch downfield, again from Tua. The rookie looks like he'll be a factor in the passing game.

-- Fullback Carl Tucker had another easy drop, which isn't going to help his already very slim chances of making the 53-man roster.

-- Rookie tackle Liam Eichenberg walked slowly between both fields with an apparent issue with his right leg and was examined by a trainer. He stayed on the field but did not practice the rest of the way.

