Dolphins Notebook: Cuts Begin, Preseason Props, More

Free agent acquisition Matt Skura headlined the list of players let go a day ahead of the cutdown deadline

As head coach Brian Flores indicated in a morning media session, the Miami Dolphins got a head start on getting down to the 53-man limit Monday by releasing a group of players.

The biggest name involved in a transaction was center Matt Skura, who joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

News of his release came from NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, though he was off the mark in suggesting the move was a surprise.

It wasn't.

Not only did Skura never take a rep with the first-team offense all summer because all of them went to converted guard Michael Deiter, but his roster spot became in doubt when the Dolphins acquired center/guard Greg Mancz in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Skura becomes the second of the 10 unrestricted free agents the Dolphins signed this offseason to no longer be on the team, following guard/tackle D.J. Fluker, who was waived off injured reserve with an injury settlement Aug. 2.

OTHER MONDAY CUTS

Other players waived Monday, according to different sources, were FB/TE Carl Tucker, WR Khalil McClain, S Nate Holley, RB Jordan Scarlett, DE/LB Tyshun Render and CB Tino Ellis.

Scarlett has the most NFL experience of the five, having appeared in nine games for Carolina in 2019, while Holley played three games for the Dolphins last season after being signed out of the Canadian Football League and Render appeared in one game.

The moves left the Dolphins with 72 players on the active roster, with 19 more moves to make before the deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Also on Monday, the Dolphins waived wide receiver Robert Foster off injured reserve with an injury settlement.

PRESEASON PROPS

Kudos to quarterback Reid Sinnett after his 343-yard passing performance in the 29-26 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

His passing yardage total was the highest for an NFL quarterback in a preseason game since at least 2017, topping the previous high of 341 yards set by current Dolphins backup Jacoby Brissett while a member of the New England Patriots against the New York Giants in 2017.

Sinnett finished the preseason with a 107.7 passer rating, which was tops in the NFL among the 24 qualifying quarterbacks (at least 14 pass attempts per the team's preseason games).

Second on that list of 24 quarterbacks: 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 106.5 passer rating.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

-- Former Dolphins sixth-round pick Cornell Armstrong was waived/injured by the Houston Texans.

-- Guard Shaq Calhoun, who started seven games for the Dolphins in 2019 as a rookie free agent, was waived by the Arizona Cardinals.

-- Dion Jordan, who the Dolphins made the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, worked out for the New York Jets.