Dolphins Training Camp Day 8: Practice Observations

Highlights, lowlights and observations for the seventh practice (day 8) of Miami Dolphins training camp:

-- The Dolphins again practiced in pads.

-- Wide receiver DeVante Parker is back at practice after being limited Monday in his camp debut and sitting out Tuesday.

-- Also missing from practice were CB Xavien Howard, WR Will Fuller V, LB Andrew Van Ginkel and RB Malcolm Brown.

--The first offense vs. defense drill of practice is a one-on-one half-field red-zone drill. It's a drill that heavily favors the offense, and therefore produces a lot of completions.

-- Isaiah Ford goes up to catch a Tua fade in the corner of the end zone.

-- Terrell Bonds jumps in front of Kai Locksley on an inside route and picks off Jacoby Brissett in that drill. Bonds, it needs to be said, has been very good in training camp.

-- Parker did not take part in that drill.

-- Next is an 11-on-11 session that begins with a run and the first defender to make contact is, of course, Benardrick McKinney. That is what he did throughout practice Tuesday.

-- Albert Wilson drops a perfect throw from Tua on third play of 11-on-11s.

-- Parker takes part in the 11-on-11 drill and catches about a 15-yard pass from Tua.

-- Rookie running back Gerrid Doaks had a solid run up the middle.

-- Early in a 7-on-7 passing session, Tua had a long completion down the right sideline to running back Myles Gaskin.

-- Isaiah Ford made a nice diving catch on a bomb from Brissett after beating Noah Igbinoghene deep.

-- Rookie Trill Williams had a nice pass breakup on a bomb from Brissett intended for Kirk Merritt.

-- Nik Needham broke up a Tua pass intended for Jaylen Waddle that was thrown behind the receiver.

-- Allen Hurns stayed down after trying to catch a deep sideline pass from Brissett that was broken up by Javaris Davis and immediately walked off the field with a trainer. Hurns later returned to practice.

-- Tua threw short touchdown passes to Waddle and Wilson in a 11-on-11 red-zone session.

-- Shaquem Griffin quickly got to quarterback Reid Sinnett later in that same session for what would have been a sack.

-- Malcolm Perry joined Jaylen Waddle as a kickoff returner in a special teams drill.

-- Larnel Coleman started a later 11-on-11 drill as the right tackle with the first offense with Jesse Davis wearing a baseball hat — as he's done a few times at the end of practices already.

-- On the second play of that drill, Tua threw a beautiful pass over a defender into the hands of Wilson.

-- Tua came back with a nice completion to Hunter Long after moving away from pressure from Brennan Scarlett.

-- Rookie Jevon Holland picked off a Tua pass downfield for Wilson that was overthrown.

-- Doaks let a short pass from Brissett go right through his hands, reminiscent of the pass-catching issues he showed in the spring.

-- On the very next play, it was Lynn Bowden Jr.'s turn to drop an easy completion from Brissett.

-- On a play where Griffin jumped offside, Brissett completed about a 50-yard touchdown pass to Hurns.

-- Linebacker Sam Eguavoen got through the line for a would-be sack of Reid Sinnett on Sinnett's first snap of that team period.

-- Sinnett drilled a pass to Kirk Merritt for a completion despite tight coverage.

-- Scarlett had good pressure on Sinnett on the final play of the session.

-- Jason Sanders had his first field goal miss of camp when his kick bounced off the upright.

-- Tua had a nice 23-yard completion to Waddle in a two-minute drill.

-- Brissett had a deep completion down the left sideline to Isaiah Ford, who's had himself a very solid camp.