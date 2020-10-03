Gaskin Looks to Continue Roll Against Hometown Team

Running back Myles Gaskin was born and raised in a suburb of Seattle before starring at the University of Washington, so he's naturally excited to face the Seahawks for the first time as an NFL player for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

But Gaskin swears he grew up a Dolphins fan because of the influence of a cousin and that his favorite player growing up was Ricky Williams.

Gaskin is getting to play for the Dolphins, just like Williams, though his career path was very different.

Unlike Williams, who was a Heisman Trophy winner and the fifth overall pick in his draft, Gaskin was a seventh-round selection.

And that's made his ascent in his second season that much more remarkable.

And Gaskin is hoping that strong start continues against a Seattle defense that has been highly ineffective and ravaged by injuries. The Seahawks, however, have been fairly stingy against the run, allowing opponents only 3 yards per carry.

Gaskin leads the Dolphins in rushing yards and receptions, a feat even more remarkable considering the team added veterans Jordan Howard and Matt Breida in the offseason.

But it's Gaskin who's been the best running back on the team, and that's why he's gotte the bulk of the playing time all season.

Against Jacksonville last Thursday, Gaskin had eight rushing attempts on the first drive alone — Howard and Breida had a combine six carries the entire game.

Gaskin obviously was a hot topic when Seattle reporters had a conference call with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores this week, and Flores had some high praise for him, sayig Gaskin represents everything he wants in a Dolphins player.

“A great compliment," Flores said. "I appreciate that. I saw that on social media and stuff, but I need to get better. I need to get a lot better, just for my personal — I think that’s the way of being a Dolphin is I’m never satisfied, just always striving for more. I really don’t think I’ve made a splash or anything like that. I appreciate all of the compliments and stuff like that, but I need to do better.”