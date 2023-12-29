Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Ravens Week 17 Injury Report

The Dolphins have seven players listed as questionable for their showdown at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins' final injury report of Week 17 included one definitive answer, one strong suggestion and a new concern heading into their showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The definitive answer is that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will be out, the strong suggestion is that guard Robert Hunt will miss a fourth consecutive game with a hamstring injury after being listed as doubtful, and the new concern involves cornerback Jalen Ramsey showing up as a new name with a knee injury that has him listed as questionable.

The rest of the final injury report includes six players listed as questionable and six others with no game status designations to indicate they'll be ready to go.

The six players listed as questionable were OL Lester Cotton (hip), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), S Jevon Holland (knees), CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), OL Austin Jackson (oblique) and RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle).

The six good to go include QB Tua Tagovailoa, T Terron Armstead, WR Tyreek Hill, RB De'Von Achane, LB Andrew Van Ginkel and WR Robbie Chosen, who has cleared concussion protocol.

Among those listed as questionable, it's significant to note that Mostert has been on the injury report every week and has missed practice time on a regular basis, but it's the first time since Week 8 that he's had a game status designation — even though head coach Mike McDaniel kind of suggested he'd be ready to go.

Jackson is questionable for a second consecutive week and he ended up being active against the Dallas Cowboys but did not play. Holland is questionable for a fifth consecutive week but has missed the past four games with the injury he sustained in the Black Friday game against the New York Jets.

All the Dolphins players listed as questionable were limited in practice Friday.

If the Dolphins end up being short-handed on the offensive line because of Cotton and/or Eichenberg, remember that they just signed veteran center Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster and veteran guard/center Matt Skura to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE INJURY REPORT

Like the Dolphins, the Ravens ruled out one player Friday, though their list of questionable players included only five names.

The biggest names among the questionable players are star safety Kyle Hamilton, who did not practice Friday because of a knee injury, and wide receiver Zay Flowers, who is dealing with a calf issue and was limited Friday after not practicing the previous two days.

Also listed as questionable were ILB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle) and G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad). Phillips and Stephens did not practice Friday, while Zeitler was a full participant.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis was ruled out because of a concussion.