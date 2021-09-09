The 2021 Dolphins and Betting Propositions

Breaking down the statistical expectations for Dolphins players based on over/under totals

The start of the NFL regular season brings with it all sorts of projections in terms of final records, playoff teams and, of course, fantasy football prospects.

But there's also the gambling aspect, where odds and over/under totals provide some sort of idea as to the national perception about teams and players because, let's face it, oddsmakers are generally pretty good at establishing gambling lines close to the eventually outcome.

With that in mind, we offer some regular season odds and over/under totals involving the Dolphins and some of their players, courtesy of BetOnline (BetOnline.ag).

OVER/UNDERS

Tua Tagovailoa passing yards: 3900.5

Tagovailoa TD passes: 24.5

Tagovailoa interceptions: 11

In 2020, Tagovailoa passed for 1,814 yards in 10 games with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Will Tua be QB Game 1 of 2022: 5/6 each

Myles Gaskin rushing yards: 799.5

Gaskin rushing and receiving total TDs: 7

In 2020, Gaskin rushed for 584 yards in 10 games and scored five touchdowns.

Will Fuller receiving yards: 850.5

Fuller receiving touchdowns: 5

In 11 games with Houston in 2020, Fuller had 897 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

DeVante Parker receiving yards: 800.5

Parker receiving TDs: 5

In 14 games in 2020, Parker had 793 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle receiving yards: 700.5

Waddle total touchdowns (rushing-receiving-returns): 4.5

Mike Gesicki receiving yards: 650.5

Gesicki receiving TDs: 5.5

In 15 games last season, Gesicki had 703 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Xavien Howard INTs: 3.5

As every Dolphins fan knows by now (or should), Howard had 10 interceptions in 2020.

Emmanuel Ogbah sacks: 7.5

Ogbah had nine sacks in 2020.

Here are some team odds:

Winning the Super Bowl: The Dolphins are 35/1, tied for 13th in the NFL.

Winning the AFC title: Miami is 18/1 (tied for 7th).

Winning the AFC East: Miami is 15/4 (third in the division).

Odds of finish in the AFC East standings: 1st (15/4), 2nd (37/20), 3rd (7/4), 4th (5/1). Based on those odds, the most likely finish is third, followed closely by second, then first, then fourth.

Over/under win total: 9.5

Odds to make playoffs:

Yes: +115

No: -145

This means oddsmakers are not expecting the Dolphins to make the playoffs in 2020.

Finally, here are some notes on bets that already have been placed as they related to the Dolphins, again courtesy of BetOnline.

-- 44 percent have bet the Dolphins over 9.5 wins and 56 percent have bet under.

-- Jaelan Phillips has received 6 percent of the bets (at 8/1) for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, tied for fifth-highest percentage. Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons has gotten 24 percent of the bets.

-- Jaylen Waddle is not among the top 10 receiving bets for Offensive Rookie of the Year, though fellow first-round wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith are eight and ninth, respectively, with 5 and 3 percent of the bets.

-- Brian Flores is tied for fourth-most bets to win Coach of the Year with 7 percent of gamblers betting on him.

-- Finally, the Dolphins are one of 11 teams on which less than 2 percent of the bets to win the Super Bowl have been placed. The Dolphins (35/1) have gotten 1 percent of the bets in this category. Philadelphia, Carolina, Detroit, Houston and Cincinnati have registered 0 percent of the bets to win the Super Bowl.