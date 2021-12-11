The Five Biggest Reasons for Optimism at the Bye

As the Miami Dolphins sit and watch during Week 14 of the NFL season with the latest bye in franchise history, we take stock of where the team stands.

When they return to action against the New York Jets on Dec. 19, the Dolphins will have four games remaining, with trips to New Orleans and Tennessee preceding the season finale against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 9.

As we take a break from the action (TV lingo), let's examine the five biggest reasons for optimism for the Dolphins at the bye.

1. TUA KEEPS GETTING BETTER

While we determined in our examination of the Dolphins turnaround that it's the defense that's most responsible for the five-game winning streak, let's understand that no player on the team could have a great impact on what happens down the stretch than quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. That makes the fact he's been so effective since the first Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 21 really, really encouraging for the Dolphins.

2. RELENTLESS DEFENSE

The defense has been borderline fantastic since the start of the winning streak, except for two long plays given up against the Jets, and we've seen no sign to suggest that things are going to change anytime soon — regardless of the opponent.

3. PARKER'S PRESENCE

It's time to take a hit here and admit that we underestimated what DeVante Parker's return to the lineup could mean for the offense (we grouped him together with Will Fuller V and remain consistent in our opinion there). It wasn't simply that Parker caught five passes on five targets in the 20-9 victory against the New York Giants last Sunday, it was the two back-shoulder throws that he caught that were significant, particularly the clutch second one on the game-clinching field goal drive when we'd suggest less than half the wide receivers in the NFL would have made that catch.

4. LINDSAY'S ARRIVAL

Now, we're not going to suggest that Lindsay instantly is going to make the Dolphins running game a force, but his speed (once he's fully back from his ankle injury) brings about the possibility of a long run at some point, an element that's been missing from the offense considering the team's longest run of the season so far is only 24 yards.

5. HOBBLED OPPONENTS

The Dolphins will be done with the so-called "soft" part of their schedule after that second Jets game Dec. 19, but the road games against the Saints and Titans might not be quite as challenging as they first appeared because of injuries to star running backs Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry. Kamara actually might end up playing this weekend for the Saints, but his knee injury will merit watching on a team already without star wide receiver Michael Thomas and starting quarterback Jameis Winston, not to mention backup QB Taysom Hill's finger injury.