Camp 2022: One Bold Prediction for Dolphins and Other AFC East Teams

MIAMI DOLPHINS BOLD PREDICTION

The Dolphins might not have the firepower to unseat the Buffalo Bills atop the AFC East, but they will end their losing streak against them in Week 3 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins have lost seven in a row against Buffalo, the last three by an average of 26.7 points, but they were competitive defensively for the first half or a good stretch of the first half in all three.

The offense finally will catch up in the Week 3 game in 2022 with a balanced effort involving the running game and a big play or two by Tyreek Hill. Also don't forget that Buffalo, a media darling as a Super Bowl favorite, was 7-6 after 13 games last year.

BUFFALO BILLS BOLD PREDICTION

The Bills—finally—are going to win the Super Bowl. And Josh Allen will be the regular-season and Super Bowl MVP. The pieces all fit, from GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott, down to the depth on the roster. And home playoff games in Buffalo will be part of the fit as well. This is a complete football team that is about to chase away all of its ghosts.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS BOLD PREDICTION

Quarterback Mac Jones draws Tom Brady comparisons—and nobody laughs. He won't be good enough to keep pace with Buffalo—but the big frame, the leadership style, the change in his body —it's all very Brady. Jones against Allen could set up a pair of classic Buffalo battles this year. Jones will give coach Bill Belichick a chance to win in every game, something Patriots fans have enjoyed for two-plus decades.

NEW YORK JETS BOLD PREDICTION

Offseason moves aside, if the Jets want to succeed this season and take a step closer to contention, they need quarterback Zach Wilson to blossom in his second year. If Wilson doesn’t develop and utilize the weapons around him, the Jets are in serious trouble. With that in mind, what if Wilson shows up at camp and blows everyone away. He should instantly showcase the improvements he made this offseason, providing Gang Green’s roster and fan base with even more ammunition to be excited about this season and the possibility of meaningful games in December. Whether he'll perform at a high level once the regular season begins, however, is another story.

