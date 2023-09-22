Dolphins Bring Back Rookie Hayes
For those disappointed when the Miami Dolphins lost rookie seventh-round pick Ryan Hayes when he was claimed off waivers after the cuts to 53 will be glad to know he's back with the team.
The Dolphins announced Friday they had signed Hayes to the practice squad, waiving fellow rookie tackle James Tunstall to make room.
Hayes was inactive for the Indianapolis Colts' first two games after they claimed him off waivers from the Dolphins on Tuesday.
Hayes was the fourth and final draft pick for the Dolphins in 2023, following second-round cornerback Cam Smith, third-round running back De'Von Achane, and sixth-round wide receiver/tight end Elijah Higgins.
Like Hayes, Higgins was inactive for the first two weeks of the regular season.
It's the second time the Dolphins have made practice squad moves this week, following the signing of veteran defensive tackle Byron Cowart, the re-signing of safety Verone McKinley III and the release of safety Joshua Kalu on Tuesday.
UPDATED DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD
Listed alphabetically:
CB Ethan Bonner
TE Nick Bowers
WR Robbie Chosen
TE Tanner Conner
DT Byron Cowart
RB Darrynton Evans
LB Cameron Goode
T Ryan Hayes
OL Chasen Hines
LB Alexander Johnson
DT Rashard Lawrence
S Verone McKinley III
WR Braylon Sanders
C Alama Uluave
WR Raleigh Webb
LB Chase Winovich