Dolphins Bring Back Rookie Hayes

The rookie seventh-round pick was among the cuts to the 53-man limit

For those disappointed when the Miami Dolphins lost rookie seventh-round pick Ryan Hayes when he was claimed off waivers after the cuts to 53 will be glad to know he's back with the team.

The Dolphins announced Friday they had signed Hayes to the practice squad, waiving fellow rookie tackle James Tunstall to make room.

Hayes was inactive for the Indianapolis Colts' first two games after they claimed him off waivers from the Dolphins on Tuesday.

Hayes was the fourth and final draft pick for the Dolphins in 2023, following second-round cornerback Cam Smith, third-round running back De'Von Achane, and sixth-round wide receiver/tight end Elijah Higgins.

Like Hayes, Higgins was inactive for the first two weeks of the regular season.

It's the second time the Dolphins have made practice squad moves this week, following the signing of veteran defensive tackle Byron Cowart, the re-signing of safety Verone McKinley III and the release of safety Joshua Kalu on Tuesday.

Listed alphabetically:

CB Ethan Bonner

TE Nick Bowers

WR Robbie Chosen

TE Tanner Conner

DT Byron Cowart

RB Darrynton Evans

LB Cameron Goode

T Ryan Hayes

OL Chasen Hines

LB Alexander Johnson

DT Rashard Lawrence

S Verone McKinley III

WR Braylon Sanders

C Alama Uluave

WR Raleigh Webb

LB Chase Winovich