Former Dolphins Draft Pick Back as Assistant Coach

The Miami Dolphins have moved one step closer to finalizing their 2024 coaching, this time bringing back a veteran coach whose NFL journey began with the organization.

Ronnie Bradford will come on board as senior special teams assistant, according to EPSN reporter Adam Schefter. Bradford will work with special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, who's back for a fifth season, and replace Brendan Farrell.

Bradford was a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in the 1993 draft as a cornerback out of the University of Colorado and went on to have a 10-year NFL playing career that included 98 starts with Denver, Arizona, Atlanta and Minnesota after he failed to make the Miami roster as a rookie.

Since his playing career ended, Bradford has been an assistant coach in the NFL and in the college ranks, spending last season as the defensive coordinator/safeties coach at the University of Montana.

His NFL coaching experience includes six seasons with the Denver Broncos and one with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009.

Bradford was special teams coach for the Broncos in 2005 when they had a coaching intern by the name of Mike McDaniel. Yep, that Mike McDaniel.

Bradford has been a college assistant since then, including three years as secondary coachat USC.

THE NEW DOLPHINS COACHES

While the Dolphins have yet to officially announce any of their new coaches other than defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Bradford will join five new position coaches on the staff.

The others are linebackers coach Joe Barry, outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow, secondary coach/pass game coordinator Brian Duker, and DeShawn Shead, who exact role hasn't been identified.

Additionally, Ryan Slowik will move from OLB coach to a role in the secondary, Weaver indicated during his introductory press conference last week.

Based on the departure, the only opening that appears to remains is assistant defensive line coach after Kenny Baker left to become D-line coach at the University of Texas.